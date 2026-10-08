403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Health Ministry Rejects Israeli Claims About Weapons in Hospitals
(MENAFN) The Gaza Health Ministry on Wednesday accused Israel of reviving allegations that weapons and armed fighters are present inside hospitals, saying such claims are being used to justify further attacks on the territory’s already severely weakened healthcare system.
Khalil al-Daqran, the ministry’s spokesman, said Israeli military officials were again making what he described as “false and misleading claims through its spokespeople, alleging that armed fighters are present or weapons are stored inside hospitals and healthcare facilities.”
He rejected the allegations and said their renewed circulation amounted to “nothing more than the fabrication of false justifications to pave the way for further undermining and destroying the remaining healthcare capabilities.”
Daqran stressed that the medical facilities still functioning in Gaza are primarily treating patients while medical and humanitarian workers continue operating under extremely difficult circumstances and with limited resources.
“What remains inside hospitals and medical centers still operating are only patients fighting for their lives, alongside medical and humanitarian personnel working with minimal resources under exceptionally harsh conditions,” he said.
He added that Gaza’s healthcare sector continues to face critical shortages of medicines, medical supplies and other essential materials required to provide treatment.
Khalil al-Daqran, the ministry’s spokesman, said Israeli military officials were again making what he described as “false and misleading claims through its spokespeople, alleging that armed fighters are present or weapons are stored inside hospitals and healthcare facilities.”
He rejected the allegations and said their renewed circulation amounted to “nothing more than the fabrication of false justifications to pave the way for further undermining and destroying the remaining healthcare capabilities.”
Daqran stressed that the medical facilities still functioning in Gaza are primarily treating patients while medical and humanitarian workers continue operating under extremely difficult circumstances and with limited resources.
“What remains inside hospitals and medical centers still operating are only patients fighting for their lives, alongside medical and humanitarian personnel working with minimal resources under exceptionally harsh conditions,” he said.
He added that Gaza’s healthcare sector continues to face critical shortages of medicines, medical supplies and other essential materials required to provide treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment