403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NASA Says Russia, China May Join Artemis Accords in Future
(MENAFN) Russia and China could potentially become members of the US-led Artemis Accords in the future if they adopt the initiative’s principles, although NASA says their current positions do not align with those standards.
"If one day, Russia and China were like-minded in those principles, which we don't see them as that right now, then there would be a possibility to join the Artemis Accords," Matt Anderson, NASA’s deputy administrator, told reporters at the International Astronautical Congress in Antalya.
Anderson said the 76 countries that have signed the accords are connected by a "common bond" based on shared commitments to conducting space activities in a safe, transparent and responsible manner.
Russia and China are pursuing a separate space cooperation initiative, the International Lunar Research Station, which aims to establish a joint research facility on the Moon. Several countries are involved in both initiatives, while academic institutions in some Artemis Accords member states also cooperate with the Chinese-led lunar project.
Asked whether this overlapping participation raised concerns, Anderson said: "What sovereign nations do is up to them." He added that joining the accords does not prevent participating countries from advancing their own national interests.
Anderson made his remarks one day after co-chairing a closed meeting of Artemis Accords members alongside Maj. Gen. Roberto Melgar Sheen, director of Peru’s space agency, CONIDA. He said slightly more than 40 countries took part in the meeting.
Melgar Sheen said the participants reached an understanding on issues involving space debris and also held discussions about debris located on the lunar surface.
"If one day, Russia and China were like-minded in those principles, which we don't see them as that right now, then there would be a possibility to join the Artemis Accords," Matt Anderson, NASA’s deputy administrator, told reporters at the International Astronautical Congress in Antalya.
Anderson said the 76 countries that have signed the accords are connected by a "common bond" based on shared commitments to conducting space activities in a safe, transparent and responsible manner.
Russia and China are pursuing a separate space cooperation initiative, the International Lunar Research Station, which aims to establish a joint research facility on the Moon. Several countries are involved in both initiatives, while academic institutions in some Artemis Accords member states also cooperate with the Chinese-led lunar project.
Asked whether this overlapping participation raised concerns, Anderson said: "What sovereign nations do is up to them." He added that joining the accords does not prevent participating countries from advancing their own national interests.
Anderson made his remarks one day after co-chairing a closed meeting of Artemis Accords members alongside Maj. Gen. Roberto Melgar Sheen, director of Peru’s space agency, CONIDA. He said slightly more than 40 countries took part in the meeting.
Melgar Sheen said the participants reached an understanding on issues involving space debris and also held discussions about debris located on the lunar surface.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment