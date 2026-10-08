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Erdogan, Putin Review Bilateral Ties, Black Sea Security

Erdogan, Putin Review Bilateral Ties, Black Sea Security


2026-10-08 02:39:05
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed relations between Türkiye and Russia along with a range of regional and international developments during a phone conversation on Wednesday, according to reports.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of maintaining safe navigation in the Black Sea during the call.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s willingness to support efforts aimed at establishing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

During their conversation, Erdogan congratulated Putin on his birthday and also extended his congratulations over his party’s performance in the Duma elections.

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