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London Police Set Conditions for Pro-Palestine Student March
(MENAFN) The Metropolitan Police has introduced a series of conditions for a pro-Palestine student demonstration in London on Wednesday, warning that participants who violate the restrictions could face arrest.
The University of London Coalition march was initially expected to travel from King’s College London on the Strand to University College London in Russell Square, Holborn.
Under the conditions set by police, demonstrators must instead gather at a designated location in Lincoln’s Inn Fields at 12.30 pm local time (1130GMT) before making their way toward Russell Square.
The demonstration must conclude in Russell Square by 2 pm local time (1300GMT), after which participants will be required to leave the area.
Police have also prohibited protesters from wearing face coverings intended to conceal their identities and warned that anyone failing to comply with the restrictions may be arrested.
The march comes as tensions remain heightened around the third anniversary of the war in Gaza, with growing calls for organizers to change the date of the demonstration.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman, who oversees Met operations that include public order policing, said authorities could only seek to prohibit the protest if the threat of serious disorder was so significant that imposing conditions would not be sufficient to manage it.
The University of London Coalition march was initially expected to travel from King’s College London on the Strand to University College London in Russell Square, Holborn.
Under the conditions set by police, demonstrators must instead gather at a designated location in Lincoln’s Inn Fields at 12.30 pm local time (1130GMT) before making their way toward Russell Square.
The demonstration must conclude in Russell Square by 2 pm local time (1300GMT), after which participants will be required to leave the area.
Police have also prohibited protesters from wearing face coverings intended to conceal their identities and warned that anyone failing to comply with the restrictions may be arrested.
The march comes as tensions remain heightened around the third anniversary of the war in Gaza, with growing calls for organizers to change the date of the demonstration.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman, who oversees Met operations that include public order policing, said authorities could only seek to prohibit the protest if the threat of serious disorder was so significant that imposing conditions would not be sufficient to manage it.
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