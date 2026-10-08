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EU Releases Funding for Ukraine’s Defense Industry
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Wednesday released €1.24 billion ($1.38 billion) to Ukraine through the defense component of the EU’s €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, according to a statement.
The latest funding is intended to support purchases of drones, systems designed to intercept drones, drone ammunition and missiles produced by Ukrainian defense manufacturers.
“Russia is continuing its deliberate strategy of terror - trying to make daily life unbearable for Ukrainians,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The Ukraine Support Loan allocates €60 billion toward defense needs and another €30 billion for budgetary support during 2026 and 2027.
The EU expects to provide €28.3 billion in defense-related funding to Ukraine during 2026 to help expand and strengthen the country’s domestic defense production capabilities. Additional payments under the defense portion of the loan are expected to follow in the coming weeks.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the EU and its member states have delivered €228.7 billion in combined assistance to the country. This figure includes €3.8 billion generated from proceeds linked to immobilized Russian assets.
Ukraine still has access to €32.5 billion in financial assistance from the EU for the remainder of 2026.
The latest funding is intended to support purchases of drones, systems designed to intercept drones, drone ammunition and missiles produced by Ukrainian defense manufacturers.
“Russia is continuing its deliberate strategy of terror - trying to make daily life unbearable for Ukrainians,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The Ukraine Support Loan allocates €60 billion toward defense needs and another €30 billion for budgetary support during 2026 and 2027.
The EU expects to provide €28.3 billion in defense-related funding to Ukraine during 2026 to help expand and strengthen the country’s domestic defense production capabilities. Additional payments under the defense portion of the loan are expected to follow in the coming weeks.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the EU and its member states have delivered €228.7 billion in combined assistance to the country. This figure includes €3.8 billion generated from proceeds linked to immobilized Russian assets.
Ukraine still has access to €32.5 billion in financial assistance from the EU for the remainder of 2026.
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