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EU Seeks Stronger Rule-of-Law Safeguards Across Member States
(MENAFN) The European Union should reinforce mechanisms designed to protect the rule of law both in prospective member countries and among states already inside the bloc, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said Wednesday.
Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg during discussions on reviews conducted before EU enlargement, Kos said the bloc should consider ways to improve the effectiveness of existing instruments, including Article 7 of the EU treaties.
"When it is about the rule of law. ... We should also do something among the member states, so we suggest that we sit down with the member states and also go through Article 7, how to make its use, how to make it more efficient," Kos added.
Article 7 gives the EU a mechanism to respond when a member state poses a serious risk of, or commits a serious and persistent violation of, fundamental EU principles, including respect for the rule of law.
Kos also said the European Commission is putting forward a unified set of safeguards to be included in future accession agreements.
The proposed framework would expand on safeguards already applied in specific sectors while adding further measures for situations in which new members seriously violate EU principles such as democracy and the rule of law.
For the most severe breaches, the measures could extend to the suspension of a country’s voting rights. Under the proposal, these safeguards could remain applicable throughout a transitional period lasting up to 15 years.
Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg during discussions on reviews conducted before EU enlargement, Kos said the bloc should consider ways to improve the effectiveness of existing instruments, including Article 7 of the EU treaties.
"When it is about the rule of law. ... We should also do something among the member states, so we suggest that we sit down with the member states and also go through Article 7, how to make its use, how to make it more efficient," Kos added.
Article 7 gives the EU a mechanism to respond when a member state poses a serious risk of, or commits a serious and persistent violation of, fundamental EU principles, including respect for the rule of law.
Kos also said the European Commission is putting forward a unified set of safeguards to be included in future accession agreements.
The proposed framework would expand on safeguards already applied in specific sectors while adding further measures for situations in which new members seriously violate EU principles such as democracy and the rule of law.
For the most severe breaches, the measures could extend to the suspension of a country’s voting rights. Under the proposal, these safeguards could remain applicable throughout a transitional period lasting up to 15 years.
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