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Japan Vows Preventive Measures After Fatal Incident in Okinawa
(MENAFN) A robbery and murder case allegedly involving a US Marine has sparked concern among residents in Okinawa, while Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi again expressed “outrage” over the incident on Wednesday.
The case has triggered protests and public anger after Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who is assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, was suspected of killing 39-year-old Anna Yagi at a hotel in Naha’s Wakasa district last Saturday.
During a meeting with Okinawa Gov. Genta Koja on Wednesday, Takaichi said Japan “intends to take preventive steps with the United States” in response to the incident.
The prime minister reiterated her “outrage” over the case, while Koja said the incident had “left residents in his prefecture worried.”
Koja also called for complete cooperation from US authorities as the investigation proceeds.
Ballard has denied any involvement in the alleged crime and has been referred to prosecutors.
The Okinawa governor separately met with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, urging the government to implement “effective and fundamental” measures following the incident.
Okinawa hosts the majority of US military facilities located in Japan, making the case particularly significant for relations between local authorities and the US military presence.
The case has triggered protests and public anger after Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who is assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, was suspected of killing 39-year-old Anna Yagi at a hotel in Naha’s Wakasa district last Saturday.
During a meeting with Okinawa Gov. Genta Koja on Wednesday, Takaichi said Japan “intends to take preventive steps with the United States” in response to the incident.
The prime minister reiterated her “outrage” over the case, while Koja said the incident had “left residents in his prefecture worried.”
Koja also called for complete cooperation from US authorities as the investigation proceeds.
Ballard has denied any involvement in the alleged crime and has been referred to prosecutors.
The Okinawa governor separately met with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, urging the government to implement “effective and fundamental” measures following the incident.
Okinawa hosts the majority of US military facilities located in Japan, making the case particularly significant for relations between local authorities and the US military presence.
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