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Israeli Attacks on West Bank Olive Harvesters Leave Casualties
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was killed and 12 others were injured Wednesday during attacks targeting olive harvesters in the occupied West Bank’s Nablus and Tulkarem governorates, according to local reports and the Palestinian Red Crescent.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased as 44-year-old Ali Hassan Yasser al-Bazari, saying he was “killed in an assault by the occupation forces and occupiers” in Burqa, north of Nablus.
According to local reports, al-Bazari was a member of the Palestinian National Security Forces.
Red Crescent teams treated eight people following an attack on olive harvesters in Burqa. Three sustained wounds from live ammunition, including one whose condition was described as very serious, while five others, including a woman, were hurt after being beaten.
The humanitarian organization said its medical crews also came under attack near the Burqa Plain as they attempted to reach the injured and evacuate them.
According to the Red Crescent, Israeli forces detained the medical personnel and took the keys to their ambulances along with their communication equipment.
Local reports said farmers were attacked while gathering olives, with gunfire also directed at them during the incident.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased as 44-year-old Ali Hassan Yasser al-Bazari, saying he was “killed in an assault by the occupation forces and occupiers” in Burqa, north of Nablus.
According to local reports, al-Bazari was a member of the Palestinian National Security Forces.
Red Crescent teams treated eight people following an attack on olive harvesters in Burqa. Three sustained wounds from live ammunition, including one whose condition was described as very serious, while five others, including a woman, were hurt after being beaten.
The humanitarian organization said its medical crews also came under attack near the Burqa Plain as they attempted to reach the injured and evacuate them.
According to the Red Crescent, Israeli forces detained the medical personnel and took the keys to their ambulances along with their communication equipment.
Local reports said farmers were attacked while gathering olives, with gunfire also directed at them during the incident.
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