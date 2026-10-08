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President Ilham Aliyev Arrives At Avaza Complex To Participate In 8Th Consultative Meeting Of Heads Of State Of Azerbaijan And Central Asia (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Avaza Complex on October 8 to attend the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in Turkmenbashi, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.
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