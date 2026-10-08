Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Industrial Park Plans Six New Production Buildings

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Six new production buildings and supporting engineering infrastructure are planned at the Sumgayit Industrial Park in Azerbaijan.

According to information published on the Unified Internet Portal for Public Procurement, design and cost-estimate documentation will be prepared for the project.

The project will be implemented by the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and will cover a 2.29-hectare area allocated within the Sumgayit Industrial Park. The cost of the design and cost-estimate documentation services is 170,000 manats ($100,000).

The first phase envisages the construction of three production buildings. One building will have an area of 1,728 square meters, while the other two will each cover 1,920 square meters. Thus, the total area of the three buildings will amount to 5,568 square meters.

A further three production buildings, each covering 1,920 square meters, are planned in a subsequent phase. Once the second phase is completed, the total number of production buildings will reach six.

The project also includes the development of infrastructure required to support the new production facilities, including internal roads, electricity and water supply networks, sewerage systems, firefighting infrastructure and communications systems.

Internal roads will be built for the movement of freight vehicles, while technical roads, external lighting and landscaping are also planned.

Backup power systems will be installed to ensure reliable electricity supplies. These will include a diesel generator, an automatic backup power switching system and a dedicated area for the generator.

The production buildings will be equipped with drinking and technical water supply systems, domestic and stormwater sewerage systems, as well as firefighting water supply and fire protection systems. Telecommunications, internet and other low-voltage systems are also included in the project.

Video surveillance and access-control systems, as well as a checkpoint, are planned to improve security at the site. Sanitary facilities, general ventilation systems and other necessary utilities will also be provided in the production blocks.

The project will define the technical specifications of the production buildings. The buildings planned for the first phase are to be constructed using reinforced concrete structures and equipped with electricity, water, sewerage and fire safety systems. Specialized ventilation systems required for production purposes are expected to be installed separately by future tenants.

The design work will also cover site planning and leveling, engineering-geological and topographic surveys, preparation of a geological report, urban planning justification and a detailed master plan.

The project additionally envisages author supervision and the use of locally produced construction materials.

The Sumgayit Industrial Park was established by a decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 21, 2011. Its main objectives are to create favorable conditions for the development of competitive industrial production based on innovative and high technologies, support entrepreneurship, contribute to the sustainable development of the non-oil sector and increase employment in industry.

The Sumgayit Industrial Park currently covers 640 hectares. Total investment in projects implemented at the park has reached $3.94 billion, while the number of permanent jobs planned to be created there stands at 6,134.