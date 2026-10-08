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President Ilham Aliyev Attends 8Th Consultative Meeting Of Heads Of State Of Azerbaijan And Central Asia In Turkmenbashi (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. The eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries is being held in Turkmenbashi, Trend 's special correspondent reports
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the meeting.
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