Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Azerbaijan, Central Asia Steadily Gain Role In International Transport Berdimuhamedov


2026-10-08 02:32:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. The role of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in international transport is steadily growing, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said on Thursday at the opening of the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan in Avaza, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN08102026000187011040ID1111778469



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search