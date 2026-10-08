403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan, Central Asia Steadily Gain Role In International Transport Berdimuhamedov
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. The role of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in international transport is steadily growing, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said on Thursday at the opening of the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan in Avaza, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment