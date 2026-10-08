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International Travelers Begin Tour Of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Region


2026-10-08 02:32:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, October 8. A group of international travelers led by Charles Veley, founder of the world-renowned Most Traveled People (MTP) club, has begun a tour of Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions.

Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports that about 40 travelers from 13 countries, including the US, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK, are taking part in the tour.

The itinerary also includes visits to Albanian temples reflecting Azerbaijan's ancient history and cultural heritage.

This is the 17th group tour organized by major international travel clubs to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur from 2021 through 2026.

During the tours, international travelers have the opportunity to see firsthand the large-scale reconstruction and development work being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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