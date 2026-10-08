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Authorities Recover Another Body from Sunken Ship Off Northern Cyprus
(MENAFN) Authorities have recovered the body of another passenger during continuing search operations following the sinking of a passenger vessel off the coast of Girne, also known as Kyrenia, in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Aug. 30.
The TRNC Prime Ministry said Wednesday that rescue teams located another victim as efforts to find those still missing continued. Officials have started procedures to establish the identity of the recovered person.
The latest recovery brings the number of confirmed deaths to 25, while search teams are still looking for three people who remain unaccounted for.
The high-speed passenger vessel Filo Jet was traveling between Kyrenia Port in the TRNC and Tasucu Port in Mersin, Türkiye, when it began taking on water from the front of the ship shortly after leaving Kyrenia around midday on Sunday, Aug. 30.
The vessel later sank while attempting to turn back toward Kyrenia Port.
The TRNC Prime Ministry said Wednesday that rescue teams located another victim as efforts to find those still missing continued. Officials have started procedures to establish the identity of the recovered person.
The latest recovery brings the number of confirmed deaths to 25, while search teams are still looking for three people who remain unaccounted for.
The high-speed passenger vessel Filo Jet was traveling between Kyrenia Port in the TRNC and Tasucu Port in Mersin, Türkiye, when it began taking on water from the front of the ship shortly after leaving Kyrenia around midday on Sunday, Aug. 30.
The vessel later sank while attempting to turn back toward Kyrenia Port.
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