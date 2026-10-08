Mephexus Group's Luce Di Monti Introduces Lifetime Guarantee On Every ZEVERRATM Stone It Sets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jewellery house will cover each stone for the life of the piece, recorded on an individual certificate issued with every order

ROME, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mephexus Group today announced that Luce di Monti, the fine jewellery house within its portfolio, has introduced a lifetime guarantee covering the ZEVERRATM stone set into every piece it produces. The guarantee is activated when the owner registers the certificate issued with the piece, and carries no expiry date and no renewal requirement.









Each piece ships with its own certificate identifying the individual stone set into it. Registration records that stone in the owner's name and places it under the guarantee for as long as the piece exists. Guarantees in fine jewellery conventionally cover manufacturing defects for a fixed term and exclude the stone itself; Luce di Monti is extending its cover to the stone and removing the term.

The house attributes the decision to the properties of the material it sets. A ZEVERRATM stone is grown over a period of weeks and cut by hand. It carries a refractive index of 2.65 against a diamond's 2.42 and a dispersion of 0.104 against a diamond's 0.044, returning more than twice the colour to the eye. At 9.25 on the Mohs scale it is harder than anything it will meet across a lifetime of wear.

"A guarantee is a statement about how certain you are," said Dimitrios Pliatsios, founder of Luce di Monti and of Mephexus Group. "We chose a stone that holds its light and its surface for decades, so covering it for a lifetime is simply saying out loud what we already believe. Jewellery is kept, worn daily and handed on. The commitments around it should last as long as the object does."

The guarantee applies across the full range from the opening day. Luce di Monti begins selling on 1 November 2026 with three collections - Lume, Costellazione and Splendore - each made in 18K gold vermeil across yellow gold, rose gold and silver finishes, with every stone set by hand.

The house sells directly at lucedimonti.com, delivers free of charge worldwide, and is registered for European Union One-Stop-Shop VAT, trading across every member state.

About Mephexus Group

Mephexus Group is a multi-brand group whose portfolio spans fine jewellery and apparel. Luce di Monti is the group's jewellery house house setting hand-finished 18K gold vermeil designs with ZEVERRATM stones.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mateusz Kijewski

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lucedimonti.com

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