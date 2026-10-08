The Decision Of The Management Company Of INVL Technology On The Purchase Of Own Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The management company of INVL Technology (hereinafter – ""), UAB INVL Asset Management, taking into account that the Company has formed and not realised the reserve for the purchase of own shares amounting to EUR 9.8 million and considering the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on 30 April 2026, has decided to purchase the Company's ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 each, with a view to reducing the Company's authorised capital by cancelling the acquired shares.

The decision on the share buyback was adopted by the Board of the Company's management company. Members of the Company's Investment Committee Kazimieras Tonkūnas and Vida Tonkūnė recused themselves from voting in the Investment Committee on setting the terms of the share buyback, as they themselves intend to participate in it.

Record date: 9 October 2026.

This means that shareholders who held shares at the end of the record date will be eligible to participate in the buyback. Offers submitted by these shareholders will be satisfied based on the number of shares they owned at the end of the record date.

Investors who acquire shares after the record date will not be able to participate in the buyback with the newly acquired shares . This approach was chosen to prevent the buyback from affecting the share price on the stock exchange.

Shareholders' offers to sell shares to the Company that do not exceed 4.538% of the shares held by the respective shareholder at the end of the record date will be satisfied in full, with the number of shares accepted from each shareholder rounded down to the nearest whole number. If a shareholder offers to sell more than 4.538% of the shares held at the end of the record date, the portion of the offer up to and including 4.538% will be satisfied in full, while the portion exceeding this threshold will be allocated proportionally among the shareholders who submitted such offers, again with the number of shares accepted from each shareholder rounded down to the nearest whole number. Any shares left unallocated as a result of rounding will not be further distributed and will remain unacquired. Multiple orders from the same shareholder, whether submitted through the same or different financial intermediaries, will be aggregated.

Purchase conditions:

Record date: 9 October 2026;

Share purchase starts on 9 October 2026;

Share purchase ends on 28 October 2026;

Maximum number of shares to be acquired: 543,596 units;

Total maximum purchase price: EUR 3,000,000;

Share purchase price: EUR 5.5188 per share (the most recently published net asset value per share of the Company, calculated as at 30 June 2026).

Additional information:

INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, is launching a share buy-back, allocating EUR 3 million for the programme.

The share buy-back will run from 9 to 28 October. The maximum number of INVL Technology shares to be acquired is 544,000, representing 4.5% of the share capital. The shares will be repurchased at a fixed price of EUR 5.5188 per share. This price corresponds to the company's last net asset value (NAV) per share as of 30 June 2026.

Investors who hold INVL Technology shares at the end of the record date, 9 October, will be eligible to participate in the buy-back.

"This method has been chosen to avoid any impact of the share buy-back on INVL Technology's price on the stock exchange. Participation is limited to those who owned shares before this announcement was made. We would like to draw investors' attention to the fact that they will not be able to participate in the buy-back with any shares purchased on the exchange after this date," says Vytautas Plunksnis, a Member of the Board of INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Technology.

Shareholder offers to sell up to 4.538% of their shares will be accepted in full. If the total number of shares offered by shareholders exceeds the number planned for the buy-back, the portion of the offers above this limit will be reduced proportionally (pro-rata). The final number of shares to be repurchased from each shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

The decision on the share buy-back was taken by the Board of INVL Asset Management. Kazimieras Tonkūnas and Vida Tonkūnė, members of INVL Technology's Investment Committee, recused themselves from the decision as they intend to participate in the buy-back.

Through this buy-back, the company aims to reduce its share capital by cancelling the repurchased shares, while also giving all shareholders the opportunity to sell a portion of their holdings on a proportional basis.

To sell their shares, shareholders should contact the bank or brokerage firm where their securities account is held. If a shareholder does not have such an account, they will need to open one first.

The company has allocated a total reserve of EUR 9.8 million for share buy-backs.

INVL Technology's portfolio includes the cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech company NRD Companies, and the Baltic IT company Novian.

INVL Technology, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, a leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, is a closed-end investment company. Its investments must be realised by mid-July 2028 at the latest, with the proceeds distributed to its shareholders.



The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

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