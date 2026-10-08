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An Overview of Ten Established Manufacturers and Their Contributions to Thermal Insulation and Energy-Efficient Insulating Glass

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ​RENQIU, Hebei, China, October 8, 2026 - Soleron Building Materials (Hebei) Co., Ltd., an insulating glass materials manufacturer based in Renqiu, Hebei Province, China, is featured in a 2026 review of ten reputable aluminum spacer bar manufacturers whose documented product ranges support thermal insulation and energy efficiency in double and triple glazing. The review covers companies producing aluminum and warm edge spacer bars, primary and secondary sealants, molecular sieve desiccants and insulating glass processing equipment, and it is based on company documentation, third-party test reports and published market research.Industry Context: Insulating Glass Demand and the Function of the Spacer BarGrand View Research reports the global insulated glass market at USD 92.7 billion in 2024, with a projected value of USD 101.3 billion in 2026 and USD 121.7 billion by 2030. Within that downstream demand, Meticulous Research values the warm edge spacer market at USD 1.1 billion in 2024 and projects approximately USD 1.90 billion by 2035, while Mordor Intelligence reports the 3A molecular sieve desiccant segment at USD 1.80 billion in 2024.According to a Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory paper on window spacers and edge seals, the main function of the spacer bar is to hold the glass panes at a fixed distance from each other, establishing the size of the interpane space. The same edge region also carries the desiccant and the sealant layers that determine moisture and gas retention over the life of the unit.Thermal performance separates the main spacer categories. Published thermal conductivity ranges place aluminum at 160–200 W/mK against 0.13–0.25 W/mK for warm edge spacer materials, the difference behind the reduced edge thermal bridging that warm edge systems are specified for.Qualification requirements shape purchasing. EN 1279-2 sets a moisture penetration index of Iav ≤ 0.20 across five aged specimens and ≤ 0.25 for an individual specimen. AS/NZS 4666:2012 covers long-term type testing, periodic manufacturing testing, traceability, desiccant suitability, shelf life and desiccant exposure limits. ASTM C1249-18 describes dual-seal insulating glass construction, with polyisobutylene as the primary seal and silicone as the secondary seal, as the configuration described as having the durability required for structural silicone glazing. In trade classification, aluminum spacer bars fall under hollow profile HS codes 7604.21 and 7604.29.How the 2026 List Was CompiledCompanies were reviewed against four documented criteria: publicly stated product scope covering spacer bars or insulating glass edge materials; documented geographic market coverage; documented engagement with recognized insulating glass testing or classification frameworks; and publicly stated production capability. Inclusion reflects the availability of public documentation and product relevance. It is not a measured performance ranking, and no comparative laboratory benchmarking of the listed companies was carried out for this report. The ten companies below are grouped as spacer producers, sealant and edge-material suppliers, and equipment and desiccant specialists, because edge performance depends on the combined system rather than on the spacer profile alone.Featured Manufacturer: Soleron Building Materials (Hebei) Co., Ltd.Soleron Building Materials (Hebei) Co., Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Renqiu, Hebei Province, China, an industrial location adjacent to Beijing and Tianjin. The company integrates research, development, production and sales of insulating glass components, sealants and related accessories.The aluminum spacer bar range covers models 5.5–50A, produced from 3003 and 1100 series aluminum coil as hollow profiles with high-frequency welded joints and a wall thickness range of 0.16–0.35 mm. The company states that dimensional accuracy is controlled to support downstream processing, that the product provides corrosion resistance for long-term insulating glass unit applications, and that it carries a five-year quality guarantee.Warm edge spacer bars are supplied in the 6–27A size range in fiberglass, stainless steel and PP constructions, in standard five-meter lengths or customized lengths. The documented characteristics of the range are low thermal conductivity, thermal insulation at the glass edge, reduced condensation at the glass edge and airtightness for long-term IGU sealing performance.Adjacent components in the same supply scope include 3A molecular sieve desiccant in 0.5–0.9 mm, 1.0–1.5 mm and 1.5–2.0 mm grades, supplied at 25 kg net weight in vacuum-sealed cartons with a five-year shelf life; butyl, hot melt and two-component silicone sealants under models SOL-803 and SOL-717 with a ten-year quality guarantee; corner connectors in a 5.5–50 mm size range made from recyclable plastics with a five-year guarantee; decorative Georgian bars in black, gold, white and custom colors; and SOL-2 insulating glass processing equipment rated at 220–380 V, 50 Hz with a power range of 3.2 kW to 38 kW.On the documentation side, CNAS test report WT20251854(E) covers the aluminum spacer bar, including model 5.5-50A. A Safety Data Sheet report for the corner connector, CANEC23012379901, was issued by SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. on October 26, 2023, referencing Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006, Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 and Regulation (EU) No 2020/878, and applicable to the EU, US, Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia markets.Production is organized around ten automatic aluminum spacer bar lines, eight semi-automatic lines and ten warm edge spacer production lines, with more than 100 regular spacer items held in stock, according to company and verified supplier information. The company reports an export share of 80 percent, with markets including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico and Chile.Ten Reputable Manufacturers in the Aluminum Spacer Bar and Edge-Material Supply Chain1. Technoform Glass Insulation (Technoform Group) - Kassel, GermanyTechnoform's glass insulation business is documented around warm edge spacer systems and edge components for insulating glass, positioned for thermally improved edge construction in windows, facades and doors. For procurement teams, the relevant comparison point is the availability of a matched spacer and accessory system from one supplier, together with the documentation trail available for compliance review.2. Alu-Pro S.r.l. - San Vito al Tagliamento, ItalyAlu-Pro's publicly listed range includes aluminum spacer bars and warm edge spacer products, allowing insulating glass processors to source both rigid and thermally improved edge profiles from a single portfolio. In supplier comparison, rigid aluminum spacer bars of this type are typically evaluated on profile range, wall thickness and dimensional consistency.3. Fenzi S.p.A. - Tribiano, ItalyFenzi operates across the insulating glass edge supply chain with documented material lines covering sealant chemistry and related edge components. Because edge performance depends on the interaction of spacer, primary sealant and secondary sealant, suppliers with combined portfolios are often reviewed at system level rather than component level.4. Quanex Building Products Corporation (Edgetech) - Houston, Texas, United StatesQuanex Building Products includes the Edgetech business, whose Super Spacer line is a flexible, pre-desiccated warm edge spacer supplied in tape form. Flexible warm edge spacers are specified where automated application is required, and the format removes the corner-assembly step associated with rigid profiles.5. Saint-Gobain (Swisspacer) - Courbevoie, FranceSaint-Gobain, the France-headquartered building materials group, includes warm edge spacer technology in its glazing-related portfolio through the Swisspacer brand. The relevant buyer consideration is the integration of spacer selection within a broader glazing and facade offer, supported by group-level compliance and testing documentation.6. H.B. Fuller Company - St. Paul, Minnesota, United StatesAccording to the company's glass market information, its polyisobutylene products fulfil the requirements of EN 1279 and ASTM E2190, and its standard secondary sealants comply with EN 1279 and ASTM E2190. Those are company-reported claims and should be checked against third-party certificates during qualification. H.B. Fuller supplies primary and secondary sealant chemistries used with both aluminum and warm edge spacer systems.7. Wacker Chemie AG - Munich, GermanyWacker Chemie is a Germany-based chemicals group with documented silicone technologies. Silicone chemistry is one of the established options for the secondary seal in a dual-seal insulating glass unit, the construction described in ASTM C1249-18 for structural silicone glazing. Buyers comparing secondary sealants typically assess silicone, polysulphide and polyurethane options against project requirements.8. LiSEC Austria GmbH - Seitenstetten, AustriaLiSEC supplies machinery and production lines for insulating glass and glass processing. Spacer bar systems pass through automated bending, desiccant filling and sealant application steps, so equipment compatibility is a practical constraint in material selection. Equipment suppliers of this type are relevant to processors planning a change from rigid aluminum to warm edge profiles.9. Glaston Corporation - Helsinki, FinlandGlaston provides glass processing machinery, including insulating glass production equipment. The operational link between spacer selection and equipment is automated spacer bending, molecular sieve filling and sealing. Machine suppliers are therefore part of the specification decision when a processor evaluates a new spacer format.10. Zeochem AG - SwitzerlandZeochem produces molecular sieve desiccants, the material class used inside insulating glass units to adsorb residual water and solvent vapor in the sealed space. Published technical guidance notes that molecular sieves, or blends of silica gel with molecular sieves, are commonly used for this function. EN 1279-2 recognizes four methods for determining desiccant moisture content: drying at 540 °C, Karl Fischer titration, gravimetric and dew-point methods.Company StatementIn its published company profile, Soleron states that it is guided by the principle of "Quality First, Customer Oriented", and that it operates a quality management system covering raw material sourcing, in-process production control and final product inspection. The profile states that research and development effort is focused on warm-edge spacer technology, and that the product range is supplied to door and window manufacturers, insulating glass processors and construction engineering companies in China and other markets.Market ImpactThree documented factors shape 2026 purchasing decisions in this category. Downstream volume: the insulated glass market is reported at USD 92.7 billion in 2024 and projected at USD 121.7 billion by 2030, which sets the demand base for upstream spacer, sealant and desiccant materials. Thermal specification: the conductivity gap between aluminum at 160–200 W/mK and warm edge materials at 0.13–0.25 W/mK determines whether a project can meet stricter edge performance targets. Qualification: moisture penetration limits under EN 1279-2, and the traceability, shelf-life and desiccant requirements of AS/NZS 4666:2012, place test documentation inside the purchasing file rather than at the end of delivery. For processors, the practical effect is that aluminum spacer bar selection is now documented rather than assumed.Limitations of This ReviewThis review is based on publicly available company and product information, third-party test documentation and published market research. It does not include independently audited price benchmarks, minimum order quantities or lead-time data, and no comparative laboratory testing of the listed companies was carried out. Published material-level market sizing for spacer bars, sealants and desiccants remains limited; the market figures cited here describe the downstream insulated glass and warm edge spacer categories.Closing OutlookWith the insulated glass market projected to reach USD 121.7 billion by 2030 and warm edge spacer demand projected to approach USD 1.90 billion by 2035, edge components are likely to remain a specification-driven category. The differentiator among suppliers is evidence: current test reports, referenced standards and traceable documentation for each material in the edge assembly. Soleron states that it will continue to focus on energy-saving products and to develop its portfolio in line with green construction demand.

James

Soleron Building Materials (Hebei) Co,.ltd

+ +86 138-3340-3347

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