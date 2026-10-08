Sunnigoo Introduces X7 Electric Scooter for Off-Road and High-Performance Riding

Sunnigoo X7 combines dual-motor power, long-range battery capacity and off-road suspension for advanced riders and challenging terrain.

- SUNNIGOO Team

CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunnigoo, an electric scooter brand serving European and American markets, has developed the new SUNNIGOO X7, an electric scooter designed for advanced riders, weekend off-road use, complex terrain, and high-speed riding. The model combines a dual-motor powertrain, high-capacity battery, suspension components, and off-road tires in a platform intended for riders who require higher performance beyond typical urban commuting.

The X7 is equipped with two 1800W motors, positioned at the front and rear, with a combined peak output of 3600W. Its stated top speed is 55–60 km/h, depending on riding conditions and configuration. The dual-motor system is designed to provide additional traction and power when riding on inclines, gravel roads, dirt paths, and other challenging surfaces.

For longer rides, the X7 uses a 48V 21Ah battery with a stated range of 45–60 km per charge. Actual range can vary according to factors such as rider weight, terrain, speed, temperature, riding mode, and other operating conditions. As with other high-performance electric scooters, riders may need to adjust expectations when using the vehicle primarily on steep or uneven terrain.

Ride stability is supported by a C-type damping system and front and rear spring suspension. The suspension setup is intended to reduce the impact transmitted from rough surfaces, including potholes, speed bumps, gravel, and uneven off-road trails. The scooter also uses 11-inch pneumatic off-road tires with inner tubes and deep tread, providing traction for a range of surfaces.

The X7 features an adjustable stem height, allowing riders to modify the riding position according to their height and preference. Its rugged exterior design is intended to suit both recreational off-road riding and everyday road use where permitted.

For braking and security, the scooter incorporates front and rear dual brakes and a mechanical key lock. The X7 has a maximum stated load capacity of 150 kg.

Sunnigoo said the X7 was developed with a focus on performance, stability, and versatility for experienced riders. The company also emphasizes that riders should consider local regulations, road conditions, and appropriate protective equipment before using a high-performance electric scooter.

The SUNNIGOO X7 represents the brand's continued development of electric scooters aimed at riders seeking greater capability for recreational and demanding riding environments, while recognizing that performance and range depend on real-world operating conditions.

AIFANG CHEN

HK ZEROTRACK INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

+86 132 1671 2712

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Sunnigoo Introduces X7 Electric Scooter for Off-Road and High-Performance Riding News Provided By HK ZEROTRACK INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY LIMITED October 08, 2026, 06:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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