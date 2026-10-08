Maha CEO Launches Special Camps To Ensure 100 Pc Voter Enrolment Ahead Of October 12 Deadline

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) In a major push to ensure maximum voter participation and clean electoral rolls, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra, has launched targeted registration drives and door-to-door verification campaigns across the state. Operating under the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), election authorities have committed to ensuring that no eligible citizen is left off the electoral roll and no ineligible entries remain.

The extensive outreach forms a crucial leg of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Special voter registration camps are being conducted across all colleges and universities in Maharashtra from October 5 to October 9 this year.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are deployed at campus sites to assist eligible students with completing application forms and to resolve queries regarding the SIR workflow, said the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra.

BLOs are conducting home visits to identify eligible citizens missing from the Draft Electoral Roll and collect Form 6 following verification. For residents unavailable during home visits, special voter registration camps will be held at all designated polling stations on October 10 and October 11.

Citizens whose names appear on the list of absent or migrated voters (compiled during house-to-house enumeration) can apply for re-enrolment or correction. The official list of absent/shifted voters has been published online at gov for public verification.

The deadline to submit claims, objections, and new registration requests is October 12. Citizens can apply via offline or online channels. They can hand-deliver physical applications to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), local BLOs, or at designated polling stations during camp days.

Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra has appealed to submit applications digitally through the ECI portal at gov or via the official ECINET mobile application. It has assured all residents that Electoral Registration Officers will duly process all complete applications submitted with required supporting documents for inclusion in their respective Assembly Constituency voter lists.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 5 defended the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state. Outlining the operational reality behind voter list accuracy, he stressed that intensive revisions require building electoral rolls afresh through rigorous field-level verification.

"Rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, additions of newly eligible youth, unrecorded deaths, and constituency transfers continuously alter voter demographics. Over the past 20 years alone, millions of names have been added and deleted. Periodic, in-depth verification is essential so that no eligible citizen is excluded, and no illegal or duplicate entry remains," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the SIR operates through transparent, ground-level verification steps. "Door-to-Door Visits: Enumerators conduct physical visits to verify household voter data. Form Distribution & Collection: Distribution and collection of official Enumeration Forms directly from citizens. Record Cleaning: Updating records to remove deceased voters and eliminate duplicate registrations across constituencies. Public Verification: Allowing citizens to verify their details, correct spelling or address errors, and submit updated credentials," he stated.

CM Fadnavis reiterated that the current SIR initiative is a routine yet essential constitutional process designed to ensure fair, transparent, and accurate elections across Maharashtra and the nation.