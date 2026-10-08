Raj Panchayat Polls: Nomination Process Begins As Political Battle Heats Up

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 8 (IANS) The battle for Rajasthan's village governments has officially begun. According to the State Election Commission notification, candidates contesting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti seats in the first phase can file their nomination papers until 3 p.m. on October 13 from now onwards.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 14. Candidates who wish to withdraw their nominations can do so until 3 p.m. on October 15.

After the withdrawal deadline, election symbols will be allotted to the candidates remaining in the fray.

The electoral picture for the first phase will become substantially clearer at that point, with candidates then able to step up their campaigns.

Voting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in the first phase will be held on October 22.

As the polling date approaches, political activity in the villages is expected to accelerate. For the major parties, the challenge will extend beyond choosing candidates. They will also have to navigate local rivalries, factional equations, and the mobilisation of workers at the grassroots.

Unlike state or national elections, Panchayat contests are heavily shaped by local considerations. Roads, water, electricity, development works, employment and agriculture will be important issues, but so will personal relationships, community equations and longstanding village-level rivalries.

With the formal process now in motion, political activity across the villages is expected to intensify.

The BJP and Congress are preparing to put their organisational strength to the test, while regional and smaller parties, along with independent candidates, are also gearing up for the contest.

The coming days will be crucial, not only for candidate selection but also for managing local equations, rebel candidates and factional interests.

For the Congress and BJP, the Panchayat elections are more than a battle for local bodies. They are also a test of their grassroots organisation and ability to manage competing local interests.

For smaller parties and independents, the elections offer an opportunity to make their presence felt beyond the traditional BJP-Congress contest