TVK Women's Wing Files Complaints Against MK Stalin Over Remarks On Sathyabama

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchi, Oct 8 (IANS) Members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's women's wing have lodged complaints at five police stations in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, alleging that former chief minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin made derogatory remarks about the party's Dharapuram bypoll candidate, P. Sathyabama, during campaigning.

Police said the complaints were submitted at stations including Srirangam, Thillai Nagar and Government Hospital. Community Service Register (CSR) receipts were issued by the stations acknowledging receipt of the petitions, they added.

The complainants alleged that Stalin used insulting expressions to ridicule Sathyabama while campaigning in Dharapuram for DMK candidate Sukanya. They sought action against him, contending that his remarks demeaned a woman contesting the election.

According to the complaints, Stalin mocked Sathyabama's name and appearance during his campaign speech. The petitioners described the comments as offensive and humiliating and urged the authorities to examine the speech and take action.

The controversy has also prompted a complaint from a group of lawyers. They approached the Election Commission, the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, the Chennai Police Commissioner and the constituency's returning officer, seeking action over the alleged remarks.

The lawyers said a woman candidate should not be subjected to ridicule or personal insults during an election campaign. Their petitions urged the authorities to act against Stalin for the comments attributed to him.

The issuing of CSR receipts records the submission of the complaints. Police did not provide details of any action on the petitions in the information available.

The dispute arose during campaigning for the October 6 Assembly bypolls in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district and Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district. Both constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

In Dharapuram, Sathyabama contested on behalf of the TVK against Sukanya of the DMK, Bhanumathi of the AIADMK, Lakshmanan of the CPI and Karthika of Naam Tamilar Katchi, among others.

Stalin's remarks drew objections from TVK supporters, who maintained that the campaign had crossed into personal attacks against their candidate. The complaints placed before the police and election authorities focus on the language allegedly used in his speech.

The petitions have brought the campaign exchange under scrutiny after polling, with the complainants demanding accountability for remarks they consider insulting to Sathyabama. Any proceedings will depend on the authorities' examination of the complaints and the speech cited by the petitioners.