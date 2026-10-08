Revanth Reddy, Pawan Kalyan Condole Nana Patekar's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have expressed deep grief over the demise of renowned actor Nana Patekar.

Telangana Chief Minister condoled the death of the leading actor, director and theatre artist. He said Nana Patekar's powerful performances and natural acting left an indelible mark on Hindi and Marathi cinema. His passing is a great loss to the Indian film fraternity.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and admirers, and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan condoled the passing of Nana Patekar.

"I convey my deepest condolences on the passing of renowned actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji. I pray to the Almighty for his soul to rest in peace and convey my heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones," the actor-politician said in a post on X.

The Jana Sena leader stated that Nana Patekar was an exceptional actor who brought remarkable depth and authenticity to every character he portrayed.

"His unforgettable performance in Krantiveer remains etched in the memories of cinema lovers. Parinda, Khamoshi, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Natsamrat, Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan are among the many memorable works in his illustrious career. His association with the Indian Army and his service to the nation further reflected his deep sense of patriotism and commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace," Pawan Kalyan added.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also condoled the demise of the veteran actor.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar Ji. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and his versatile performances will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace," Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on X.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, said Nana Patekar's powerful performances, distinctive voice and immense contribution to Indian cinema earned him a special place in the hearts of millions.

"Beyond the screen, his compassion and commitment to social causes reflected his deep connection with society. His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of cinema and to all who admired his work. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace," said Kishan Reddy.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar.

"His powerful performances, distinctive voice and remarkable contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema made him an unforgettable presence in Indian cinema. His legacy will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace," said the MP.