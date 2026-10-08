Amazon Layoffs 2026 In India: E-Commerce Giant Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs Globally

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Tech giant Amazon announced a fresh round of layoffs recently. The company fired nearly one thousand employees across the globe. This recent job cut impacts several employees working in India as well.

E-commerce giant Amazon started another round of job cuts recently. The company fired just under one thousand employees globally. This layoff impacts staff in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Amazon mainly cut jobs in its Stores division. This division manages the e-commerce website operations. The company did not specify the exact number of affected employees in India.

The company fired employees working in customer service, seller services, marketplace support, and retail engineering teams. Amazon management informed the affected employees through email. This sudden news created anxiety among the staff. Employees discussed their severance benefits, notice periods, and internal job transfer options.

Amazon already eliminated nearly 30,000 jobs between last year and January this year. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos explained the reason behind these massive layoffs. He stated that the company hired too many people during the pandemic online shopping boom. The management is currently adjusting the workforce size. Meanwhile, Amazon plans to invest heavily in artificial intelligence. The company will spend massive amounts on data centers, chips, and AI infrastructure.