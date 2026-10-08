Durga Puja 2026: Looking For Offbeat Darjeeling Escape? This Lesser-Known Village Is Just 35 Km Away

The Puja holidays are almost here, and the mountains are calling us again. Places like Darjeeling and Gangtok get super crowded every year. You can choose Ghateitar as your perfect getaway if you want to skip the rush and relax in nature.

About Ghateitar

This small hill village is just 35 km away from Darjeeling town. It sits at an altitude of about 4500 feet. Many people still do not know about this place. You will not find any city noise here. You will only see green hills, a peaceful vibe, and a bright blue sky. You will also spot huge tea estates and paddy fields around the village. The area has plenty of tea bushes.

Darjeeling naturally means tea gardens are everywhere. You will also find orange orchards and cardamom trees. You can walk along the green village paths and enjoy the natural beauty. You can also visit the Riyang river valley in Sittong from here. An old bamboo bridge is right there. You can cross it and take in the valley's beauty.

The Ahal Dara viewpoint is also located just a short distance away. You can even plan a quick trip to Mungpoo. You can also visit the famous orange orchards of Sittong from this village.

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What to see in Ghateitar?

You will not find specific tourist spots here. The entire village is a beautiful spot itself. You will wake up in the morning to bird songs and a clear view of Mount Kanchenjunga. The clouds will literally float past your balcony. Thick pine forests, orange orchards, and step-farming tea gardens surround the area. You can just walk down the village roads and chat with the local people.

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How to reach?

You need to travel via Darjeeling or Jorebungalow from NJP or Siliguri to reach Ghateitar. You can hire a car from Siliguri and reach directly in about three hours. The drive takes just one and a half hours from Darjeeling.

Where to stay?

You will not find any big hotels here. The village has some really nice homestays. The local families offer great hospitality. You get to eat hot organic food and watch the mountains from cozy wooden rooms. The crowd increases during the Puja holidays. You should book your homestay in advance. You can skip the crowded streets of Darjeeling this festive season and choose the peace of Ghateitar instead.

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