Navratri 2026 Fasting Made Easy: 7 Quick Snacks To Try At Home

Navratri fasting doesn't have to mean eating the same repetitive meals every day. You can easily prepare a variety of quick, delicious, and filling vrat-friendly snacks at home using common ingredients like potatoes, makhana, and sabudana.

Navratri is a time when many people follow fasting traditions while looking for simple, filling and delicious foods to enjoy throughout the day. If you are tired of eating the same sabudana khichdi or fruits, there are plenty of easy Navratri snacks you can prepare at home.

From crispy potato bites to refreshing makhana and flavourful vrat-friendly chaat, these recipes require minimal preparation and can be made with commonly available ingredients.

Here are 7 quick Navratri snacks to try at home.

Sabudana tikki is a popular fasting snack that is crispy on the outside and soft inside.

Mix soaked sabudana with boiled and mashed potatoes, roasted peanuts, green chilli, coriander and rock salt. Shape the mixture into small tikkis and shallow-fry them in ghee or oil until golden and crisp.

Serve hot with vrat-friendly green chutney or plain yoghurt.

Makhana chaat is a light snack that can be prepared in just a few minutes.

Roast makhana in a pan until crunchy. Add diced boiled potatoes, cucumber, pomegranate seeds and roasted peanuts. Season with rock salt, roasted cumin powder and lemon juice.

The combination of crunchy makhana, fresh vegetables and tangy lemon makes this a refreshing snack during fasting.

3. Aloo Chaat

For a quick and filling snack, try vrat-friendly aloo chaat.

Cut boiled potatoes into cubes and lightly roast them in ghee until golden. Add rock salt, roasted cumin powder, lemon juice and chopped coriander. You can also add pomegranate seeds for a sweet and tangy twist.

It is simple, flavourful and requires very little cooking.

Sweet potatoes make an excellent fasting snack and are naturally filling.

Boil or roast sweet potatoes and cut them into bite-sized pieces. Add lemon juice, rock salt, roasted cumin powder and coriander. For extra crunch, sprinkle a few roasted peanuts on top.

This snack can also be prepared ahead of time and assembled just before serving.

5. Singhara Flour Pancakes

If you want something more substantial, make quick pancakes using singhara atta (water chestnut flour).

Mix singhara flour with mashed boiled potatoes, rock salt, chopped green chilli and coriander. Add enough water to make a thick batter. Pour small portions onto a hot tawa and cook with a little ghee until golden on both sides.

Serve them with yoghurt or a vrat-friendly chutney.

6. Crispy Potato Bites

Potatoes can easily be turned into a quick evening snack during Navratri.

Mix mashed boiled potatoes with singhara flour, rock salt, green chilli and coriander. Shape the mixture into small balls or bite-sized pieces and shallow-fry until crisp and golden.

Serve immediately with yoghurt or a homemade fasting-friendly dip.

For those looking for a snack that requires almost no cooking, a roasted peanut and makhana mix is a great option. Roast makhana and peanuts separately in a pan with a little ghee. Combine them and season with rock salt, roasted cumin powder and a pinch of black pepper if permitted during your fast. Store the mixture in an airtight container and enjoy it whenever hunger strikes.

Tips for making Navratri snacks

When preparing food during Navratri, fasting rules can vary from household to household and region to region. Ingredients such as sendha namak, singhara atta, kuttu atta, sabudana, makhana, potatoes and sweet potatoes are commonly used during vrat, but it is best to follow your family's specific fasting practices.

To keep snacks lighter, prefer roasting or shallow-frying over deep-frying whenever possible. Preparing ingredients such as boiled potatoes and roasted makhana in advance can also make snack preparation much faster.

Whether you prefer something crispy, tangy or light, these seven quick Navratri snacks can add variety to your fasting menu without requiring hours in the kitchen.