Nana Patekar Dies At 75: How The Veteran Actor Shared A Special Bond With Udupi's Mundkur Village

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on October 8, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in Indian cinema, theatre and social service. Known for his natural and powerful acting, Patekar was one of the most respected multilingual actors in the country. While his illustrious career earned him recognition across Bollywood and beyond, he also shared a deep and lasting connection with Mundkur village in Karkala taluk of Udupi district.

Considered an important historical and cultural hub of coastal Karnataka, Mundkur held a special place in the actor's heart. Over the years, Patekar developed a strong social bond with the village and actively contributed to its educational, cultural and religious development. His association with Mundkur created a unique bridge between the people of coastal Karnataka and the world of Bollywood.

Friendship With Businessman Sudhakar Shetty

Patekar was introduced to Mundkur by Mumbai-based businessman Sudhakar Shetty, a close friend of the actor. Shetty is the founder of the Mundkur Ashraya Trust and Mulladka Guruprasad. At Shetty's invitation, Patekar visited Mundkur several times and gradually developed a close relationship with the village and its people.

During his visits, the actor took a keen interest in the development of the village, particularly in the fields of education and religion. His involvement went beyond occasional visits, as he actively supported several initiatives aimed at improving facilities for the local community.

Temple Renovation And Nana Patekar Hall

Nana Patekar extended significant support towards the renovation of the historic Mundkur Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple. As part of his contribution, he sponsored a large space within the temple premises for public, cultural and community events.

In recognition of his contribution and affection for the village, the people of Mundkur named the facility 'Nana Patekar Hall'. The hall has since become an important community space and serves as a venue for various public and cultural activities in the village.

Major Boost To Local Education

Patekar also made significant contributions towards improving educational facilities for rural students. He personally visited the Mundkur Government Higher Primary School on two occasions and took a keen interest in the needs of the students and the institution.

In 2017, he joined hands with the Ashraya Trust to support the establishment of a new computer room at the school. He also contributed towards upgrading the school library and improving other basic facilities. In addition, Patekar extended substantial financial assistance to the local Vidya Vardhaka Pre-University College.

His contributions to education reflected his commitment to providing better opportunities for students in rural areas. For the people of Mundkur, his support was not merely financial, but also a reflection of his personal connection with the village and its community.

A Lasting Bond With Mundkur

The people of Mundkur will remember Nana Patekar not only for his celebrated career as an actor but also for his simplicity, warmth and commitment to social causes. His association with the village over the years made him a familiar and respected figure among the local community.

Through his contributions to the temple, educational institutions and community infrastructure, Patekar became a strong social bridge between coastal Karnataka and the world of Bollywood. His bond with Mundkur remains an enduring part of the village's cultural and social memory.

Actor Found Unconscious In Goa

The 75-year-old actor reportedly suffered a massive heart attack at his residence in Goa in the early hours of October 8. He was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, and was immediately rushed to hospital.

Senior doctor Dr Shekhar Salkar told the media that the medical team performed CPR for nearly 45 minutes in an attempt to revive him. Despite the doctors' efforts, they were unable to save the veteran actor. He was declared dead at around 5.10 am.

Nana Patekar's death marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Indian cinema and theatre. His powerful performances, distinctive acting style and commitment to social causes have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences. For Mundkur, however, he will also be remembered as a friend and benefactor who made a meaningful contribution to the village and its people.