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Liege Student Protests Result in Numerous Police Arrests
(MENAFN) Police in the Belgian city of Liege have detained more than a hundred people since student demonstrations began earlier this month, according to local authorities.
The arrests included administrative detentions as well as cases referred for judicial proceedings, with police reporting that 80 people were held administratively and 27 under judicial procedures.
Authorities said 53 people were arrested on Tuesday alone after young demonstrators gathered on streets surrounding the University of Liege. Of those detained, 46 were administrative arrests while seven were judicial.
Police also said some participants damaged property and started fires during the demonstrations.
The protests have spread across Belgium’s French-speaking education system, with students and school pupils voicing concerns over higher education costs and the price of public transportation passes. Demonstrators are also raising concerns about limited classroom capacity, overcrowded schedules and difficulties accessing educational materials.
On Wednesday, students gathered peacefully outside the Athenee Leonie de Waha school in Liege, according to reports, while further demonstrations were expected to take place throughout the day.
In Brussels, about 250 young people marched from Brussels Central Station as part of demonstrations opposing education policies and increasing education-related expenses.
Additional student gatherings were reported in other parts of the capital, including near a school on Roodebeek Avenue, where demonstrators carried a banner reading, “Stop the school massacre.”
The arrests included administrative detentions as well as cases referred for judicial proceedings, with police reporting that 80 people were held administratively and 27 under judicial procedures.
Authorities said 53 people were arrested on Tuesday alone after young demonstrators gathered on streets surrounding the University of Liege. Of those detained, 46 were administrative arrests while seven were judicial.
Police also said some participants damaged property and started fires during the demonstrations.
The protests have spread across Belgium’s French-speaking education system, with students and school pupils voicing concerns over higher education costs and the price of public transportation passes. Demonstrators are also raising concerns about limited classroom capacity, overcrowded schedules and difficulties accessing educational materials.
On Wednesday, students gathered peacefully outside the Athenee Leonie de Waha school in Liege, according to reports, while further demonstrations were expected to take place throughout the day.
In Brussels, about 250 young people marched from Brussels Central Station as part of demonstrations opposing education policies and increasing education-related expenses.
Additional student gatherings were reported in other parts of the capital, including near a school on Roodebeek Avenue, where demonstrators carried a banner reading, “Stop the school massacre.”
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