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Gaza’s Water, Power Systems Remain Devastated by War
(MENAFN) Access to sufficient water has become a daily challenge for families across Gaza, forcing many to rely on water trucks, containers and limited supplies to meet their basic needs.
Residents are often required to determine how much water can be allocated for drinking, preparing food, bathing and cleaning, while children increasingly help their families collect water instead of attending school.
“Before the war, we did not have this struggle,” Hanadi Al Aff told the International Committee of the Red Cross in June.
Al Aff, a displaced Palestinian mother of five, lives in Gaza City near a desalination facility that has undergone rehabilitation. She described how obtaining water has become a responsibility shared by the entire family.
“We now carry water in buckets. It has become a burden on our children. Instead of going to school and studying, they carry water,” she said.
She explained that the limited supply forces her family to prioritize essential uses and postpone other household needs.
“We save water and keep it for the most important thing, which is drinking, cooking and bathing the children. If there is extra, we use it for washing the dishes and doing the laundry.”
Years after Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, the territory continues to face extensive damage to its water, sanitation and electricity networks. Millions of Palestinians remain reliant on emergency arrangements as essential infrastructure operates at only a fraction of its previous capacity.
Residents are often required to determine how much water can be allocated for drinking, preparing food, bathing and cleaning, while children increasingly help their families collect water instead of attending school.
“Before the war, we did not have this struggle,” Hanadi Al Aff told the International Committee of the Red Cross in June.
Al Aff, a displaced Palestinian mother of five, lives in Gaza City near a desalination facility that has undergone rehabilitation. She described how obtaining water has become a responsibility shared by the entire family.
“We now carry water in buckets. It has become a burden on our children. Instead of going to school and studying, they carry water,” she said.
She explained that the limited supply forces her family to prioritize essential uses and postpone other household needs.
“We save water and keep it for the most important thing, which is drinking, cooking and bathing the children. If there is extra, we use it for washing the dishes and doing the laundry.”
Years after Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, the territory continues to face extensive damage to its water, sanitation and electricity networks. Millions of Palestinians remain reliant on emergency arrangements as essential infrastructure operates at only a fraction of its previous capacity.
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