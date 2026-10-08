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Rubio Urges Europe to Take Greater Responsibility for Its Defense
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday called on European countries to assume a larger role in protecting their own continent, while praising Greece for meeting allied defense spending commitments during his visit to Athens.
“One thing we agree on, for example, is that the nations of Europe need to take on a greater share of the burden in defending their continent, and Greece is doing just that,” Rubio said alongside Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.
Rubio noted that Greece remains on course to devote 5% of its gross domestic product to defense, describing the country’s spending as an example of greater European responsibility for regional security.
He also announced that Greece would participate in the US National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program alongside the Florida National Guard. The initiative is intended to strengthen military cooperation and improve interoperability between the two countries.
During the meeting, Rubio introduced a new memorandum of understanding that creates a joint security framework aimed at enhancing intelligence exchanges between law enforcement agencies involved in counterterrorism efforts.
Beyond defense and security, the discussions also covered economic and infrastructure cooperation. Rubio said Washington and Athens share objectives to increase US liquefied natural gas exports and develop additional regional connections for gas and electricity.
He further said US agencies, including the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Customs and Border Protection, are working with Greek authorities to disrupt networks involved in the illegal trafficking of antiquities.
“One thing we agree on, for example, is that the nations of Europe need to take on a greater share of the burden in defending their continent, and Greece is doing just that,” Rubio said alongside Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.
Rubio noted that Greece remains on course to devote 5% of its gross domestic product to defense, describing the country’s spending as an example of greater European responsibility for regional security.
He also announced that Greece would participate in the US National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program alongside the Florida National Guard. The initiative is intended to strengthen military cooperation and improve interoperability between the two countries.
During the meeting, Rubio introduced a new memorandum of understanding that creates a joint security framework aimed at enhancing intelligence exchanges between law enforcement agencies involved in counterterrorism efforts.
Beyond defense and security, the discussions also covered economic and infrastructure cooperation. Rubio said Washington and Athens share objectives to increase US liquefied natural gas exports and develop additional regional connections for gas and electricity.
He further said US agencies, including the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Customs and Border Protection, are working with Greek authorities to disrupt networks involved in the illegal trafficking of antiquities.
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