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Rubio Denies US Role in Blocking Venezuelan Opposition Leader’s Return
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday rejected reports alleging that Washington had asked other countries to prevent Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado from returning to Venezuela.
“The premise of your question is not true. We’ve never asked anyone not to let anybody else in anywhere in the world,” Rubio said at a news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis in Athens.
Rubio dismissed suggestions that the US State Department had taken steps to restrict Machado’s ability to travel, arguing that media reports and allegations should not be treated as confirmed facts.
He said he could not address claims that were based on information he described as false.
Machado, who heads the opposition group Vente Venezuela, remains a leading political opponent of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by the US during a raid in January.
She was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for “her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.”
In late September, Venezuelan authorities prevented Machado from entering the country on three occasions within a 24-hour period, according to her senior adviser David Smolansky.
“The premise of your question is not true. We’ve never asked anyone not to let anybody else in anywhere in the world,” Rubio said at a news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis in Athens.
Rubio dismissed suggestions that the US State Department had taken steps to restrict Machado’s ability to travel, arguing that media reports and allegations should not be treated as confirmed facts.
He said he could not address claims that were based on information he described as false.
Machado, who heads the opposition group Vente Venezuela, remains a leading political opponent of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by the US during a raid in January.
She was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for “her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.”
In late September, Venezuelan authorities prevented Machado from entering the country on three occasions within a 24-hour period, according to her senior adviser David Smolansky.
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