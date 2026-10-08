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Kabul Rejects ICC Warrants Targeting Taliban Officials
(MENAFN) Afghanistan’s Taliban administration on Wednesday rejected the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to unseal arrest warrants targeting four senior Taliban figures over alleged crimes against humanity linked to gender- and politically motivated persecution.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry described the court’s action as a “clear violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, independence,” while accusing the ICC of pursuing a “selective and politicized” approach.
The court’s Pre-Trial Chamber II made public warrants on Monday for Haibatullah Akhundzada, Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Habibullah Agha, and Neda Mohammad Nadim.
The warrants were originally issued on July 8 and Sept. 9, 2025.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry said the ICC’s “efforts to use international judicial mechanisms for political purposes, have raised serious concerns regarding its impartiality and credibility,” and stressed that Kabul has “no form of cooperation or engagement with the said entity (ICC) and categorically rejects any jurisdiction it purports to exercise over” Afghanistan.
The ministry further argued that “The entity’s previous association with the former administration (pre-Taliban era), which was established under foreign occupation, has no legal validity for present-day independent Afghanistan,” it added.
According to the ICC, the alleged crimes took place after the Taliban returned to power on Aug. 15, 2021, and continued until at least Jan. 20, 2025.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry described the court’s action as a “clear violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, independence,” while accusing the ICC of pursuing a “selective and politicized” approach.
The court’s Pre-Trial Chamber II made public warrants on Monday for Haibatullah Akhundzada, Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Habibullah Agha, and Neda Mohammad Nadim.
The warrants were originally issued on July 8 and Sept. 9, 2025.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry said the ICC’s “efforts to use international judicial mechanisms for political purposes, have raised serious concerns regarding its impartiality and credibility,” and stressed that Kabul has “no form of cooperation or engagement with the said entity (ICC) and categorically rejects any jurisdiction it purports to exercise over” Afghanistan.
The ministry further argued that “The entity’s previous association with the former administration (pre-Taliban era), which was established under foreign occupation, has no legal validity for present-day independent Afghanistan,” it added.
According to the ICC, the alleged crimes took place after the Taliban returned to power on Aug. 15, 2021, and continued until at least Jan. 20, 2025.
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