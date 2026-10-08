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Israeli Army Conducts New Raid in Southern Syrian Town, Detain Young Man
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out a raid in a town in southern Syria on Wednesday, detaining a young man after he was shot in the foot, according to reports.
The forces entered Jabata al-Khashab, located in the northern countryside of Quneitra, where the man was reportedly wounded by gunfire before being taken into custody.
Details surrounding the operation and the detainee’s current condition remained unclear.
The incident occurred shortly after Israeli troops killed a man in southern Syria, saying he had tried to enter a military position located within what they described as a “security area.”
Israeli military activity in Syria has increased since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024. Israeli forces have moved into parts of the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights as well as positions in surrounding areas.
Syrian authorities have called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the areas they have occupied and reiterated their adherence to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel, meanwhile, maintains that its military actions are motivated by security concerns.
The forces entered Jabata al-Khashab, located in the northern countryside of Quneitra, where the man was reportedly wounded by gunfire before being taken into custody.
Details surrounding the operation and the detainee’s current condition remained unclear.
The incident occurred shortly after Israeli troops killed a man in southern Syria, saying he had tried to enter a military position located within what they described as a “security area.”
Israeli military activity in Syria has increased since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024. Israeli forces have moved into parts of the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights as well as positions in surrounding areas.
Syrian authorities have called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the areas they have occupied and reiterated their adherence to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel, meanwhile, maintains that its military actions are motivated by security concerns.
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