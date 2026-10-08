India Calls Musk's Allegations 'Baseless' After Claims Starlink Being 'Blocked'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India has responded to Elon Musk's allegations that his satellite internet services are being "blocked" in the country.

The industrialist alleged that some oligarchs were "blocking" the service from entering the service to maintain their monopolistic chokehold, without naming those he was accusing.

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India's Press Information Bureau responded to the post by Musk by issuing a release saying that the government has put in place a "fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services".

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Calling these allegations "baseless and misconceived", the communique also did not directly respond to Musk but instead addressed a post "being circulated" on social media regarding the fairness of India's regulatory framework for satellite communication services.

Further clarifying, it said that every licensee is required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions, which is aimed at "ensuring that services provided meet various security requirements" to protect data. This security assessment is currently underway for all three licensees, it added.

The Ministry of Communications also said that once these licensees are able to complete this processm they will be able to seek assignment of a spectrum. It added that all the three entities seeking a licence are "at broadly the same regulatory stage".

Musk's Starlink is available in over 150 countroes across the world and has recently been approved by authorities in UAE.

Elon Musk says Starlink being 'blocked' by certain 'oligarchs' in India From fibre to orbit: Starlink expands the UAE's connectivity frontier

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