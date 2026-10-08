403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Centre For Constitutional Law & Human Rights Inaugurated By Chief Justice Of India At Asian Law College
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Centre for Constitutional Law & Human Rights was inaugurated by Hon'ble Mr. Justice B. R. Gavai, 52nd Chief Justice of India, during his visit to Asian Law College, Noida, on the occasion of the inauguration of the New Academic Session 2026.
The inauguration marked a significant milestone for Asian Law College and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting constitutional values, human rights, legal education, research and professional excellence among the younger generation.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Asian Education Group, said,“The Constitution of India is the foundation of our democracy and the guardian of our rights and responsibilities. The Centre for Constitutional Law & Human Rights will provide students with a meaningful platform to study, research and understand the Constitution, human rights and the changing dimensions of law in contemporary society. The presence of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India makes this occasion historic and inspirational for our students.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasised that legal education must go beyond textbooks and courtrooms by creating socially conscious professionals who understand the importance of justice, equality, liberty, dignity and constitutional governance.
Addressing the students and faculty, Hon'ble Mr. Justice B. R. Gavai, Chief Justice of India, congratulated Asian Law College for establishing the Centre and encouraged the students to develop a deep understanding of the Constitution and the principles of justice.
Justice Gavai said,“The Constitution is not merely a legal document; it is a living instrument that reflects the aspirations and values of our people. Young law students have a vital responsibility to understand constitutional principles and uphold the rule of law. Centres such as this can play an important role in encouraging research, debate and greater awareness of constitutional rights and human rights.”
He advised the students to remain committed to integrity, constitutional morality, justice and service to society, while continuously updating their knowledge in response to the changing legal and social environment.
The establishment of the Centre for Constitutional Law & Human Rights is expected to provide a dedicated platform for academic research, seminars, conferences, legal discussions and awareness initiatives, further strengthening the academic environment at Asian Law College.
The inauguration marked a significant milestone for Asian Law College and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting constitutional values, human rights, legal education, research and professional excellence among the younger generation.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Asian Education Group, said,“The Constitution of India is the foundation of our democracy and the guardian of our rights and responsibilities. The Centre for Constitutional Law & Human Rights will provide students with a meaningful platform to study, research and understand the Constitution, human rights and the changing dimensions of law in contemporary society. The presence of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India makes this occasion historic and inspirational for our students.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasised that legal education must go beyond textbooks and courtrooms by creating socially conscious professionals who understand the importance of justice, equality, liberty, dignity and constitutional governance.
Addressing the students and faculty, Hon'ble Mr. Justice B. R. Gavai, Chief Justice of India, congratulated Asian Law College for establishing the Centre and encouraged the students to develop a deep understanding of the Constitution and the principles of justice.
Justice Gavai said,“The Constitution is not merely a legal document; it is a living instrument that reflects the aspirations and values of our people. Young law students have a vital responsibility to understand constitutional principles and uphold the rule of law. Centres such as this can play an important role in encouraging research, debate and greater awareness of constitutional rights and human rights.”
He advised the students to remain committed to integrity, constitutional morality, justice and service to society, while continuously updating their knowledge in response to the changing legal and social environment.
The establishment of the Centre for Constitutional Law & Human Rights is expected to provide a dedicated platform for academic research, seminars, conferences, legal discussions and awareness initiatives, further strengthening the academic environment at Asian Law College.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment