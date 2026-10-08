Recovertm Launches Recovertmone, A 100% Recycled Fiber Blend Range That Eliminates Downstream Overdyeing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RecoverTMOne combines RecoverTM recycled cotton with recycled polyester in ready-to-spin blends, with cotton-polyester ratios tailored to different applications

Madrid, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecoverTM, a leading materials science company and global producer of recycled cotton at scale, today announces the launch of RecoverTMOne, a new range of fiber blends made entirely from recycled materials. Developed to support the textile industry's transition toward greater circularity, RecoverTMOne combines recycled polyester and Recover recycled cotton to create soft, smooth, high-performance fabrics for a wide range of applications.

RecoverTMOne delivers the durability and comfort expected from conventional cotton-polyester blends while reducing environmental impact and simplifying production for spinners. Supplied as a consistent, color ready-to-spin blend, or directly as fabric through our network of supply chain partners, it can be used across multiple applications, including single jersey, French terry and fleece.

Through an advanced intimate blending process, Recover harmonizes the original colors of textile waste feedstocks with color-matched, dope-dyed recycled polyester fibers. This provides greater control over blend accuracy and color consistency, resulting in a uniform material ready for spinning.

By carefully matching the colors of its recycled inputs, RecoverTMOne eliminates the need for downstream overdyeing. This reduces processing time, environmental impact and material costs, providing spinners and brands with a more cost-efficient alternative to conventional recycled cotton blends. RecoverTMOne is available in solid, heather and mélange options.

“With RecoverTMOne, we are making it easier for brands and manufacturers to use recycled materials at scale. By combining our recycled cotton with recycled polyester, we deliver a consistent blend that simplifies production and helps reduce costs. This brings sustainability and business value together,” said Enes Adak, Co-CEO and Chief Product Officer of RecoverTM.

RecoverTMOne builds on the environmental savings of Recover recycled cotton while enabling additional reductions through the elimination of overdyeing. According to Recover's life-cycle assessments for Spain and Bangladesh, verified by EcoReview in 2022 and 2025, Recover recycled cotton fiber can reduce water consumption by up to 99.9%, and carbon emissions by up to 93% compared to conventional cotton fiber.

As legislation and brand commitments continue to accelerate demand for recycled materials, RecoverTMOne offers a scalable solution that combines environmental performance with practical business value.

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About RecoverTM

RecoverTM is a leading materials science company and global producer of consistent high-quality, recycled cotton fibers and circular material solutions at scale. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are developed in close partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, providing a sustainable solution that drives large-scale change in fashion through business value and inspiration.

Backed by investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology, create lasting positive environmental impact, and collaborate with brands, retailers, and other changemakers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

For more information, contact us at ..., visit recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

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