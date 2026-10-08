Vax-D Spinal Decompression Therapy In Long Beach, MS, Continues To Support Chronic Back Pain Relief

MENAFN - GetNews)"At Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Long Beach, MS, Dr. Steven Miller administers Vax-D spinal decompression therapy to a patient with chronic back pain."Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Long Beach, MS, led by Dr. Steven Miller, continues to offer Vax-D spinal decompression therapy for residents managing chronic back pain and herniated discs. Designed as a non-surgical, drug-free alternative to invasive procedures, this therapy relieves pressure on spinal discs and nerves to improve mobility and support healing. The practice is accepting new patients.

LONG BEACH, MS - October 08, 2026 - Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center, a locally based practice serving Long Beach and the surrounding area, continues to offer Vax-D spinal decompression therapy in Long Beach, MS, a non-surgical option designed to support men and women managing chronic back pain and herniated disc problems. The service is available to Long Beach residents seeking an alternative to surgical intervention, under the direction of Dr. Steven Miller of Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center.

Chronic back pain and herniated disc issues affect a wide range of adults throughout Long Beach, often limiting daily activity, disrupting sleep, and making routine tasks more difficult. As regional interest grows in non-surgical, drug-free approaches to spinal health, more patients in Long Beach and surrounding areas are asking their providers about options that address disc and spinal issues directly, without the extended recovery time associated with surgery or long-term reliance on pain medication.

Vax-D spinal decompression therapy is a non-surgical spinal decompression therapy that uses a controlled, gentle stretching motion to relieve pressure on spinal discs and nerves. The approach is designed to create negative pressure within the disc space, which may help support the retraction of herniated or bulging disc material and encourage the flow of nutrients and fluids needed for healing. For many patients, spinal decompression therapy becomes part of a broader, individualized plan for managing chronic back pain.

Reported benefits associated with Vax-D spinal decompression therapy may include:



May help relieve pressure on herniated or bulging spinal discs

Can support improved mobility and reduced discomfort over time

A non-surgical option for patients hoping to avoid spinal surgery

Sessions that are non-invasive and typically well tolerated

May help reduce reliance on long-term pain medication Individualized treatment plans based on each patient's condition

As with any therapy, individual results can vary, and Vax-D spinal decompression therapy is not intended to guarantee outcomes or replace surgical evaluation when medically necessary.

Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center continues to make Vax-D decompression therapy available to patients as part of its broader commitment to non-surgical spinal care. The practice is led by Dr. Steven Miller, whose clinical background centers on helping residents throughout Long Beach manage chronic back pain and disc-related conditions through conservative, evidence-informed treatment. Dr. Miller and the clinical team have worked to make spinal decompression therapy accessible to patients who may be new to this approach, while grounding the offering in careful clinical evaluation.

"So many of our patients come to us after living with back pain for months or even years, hoping to avoid surgery," said Dr. Steven Miller of Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center. "Being able to offer Vax-D spinal decompression therapy gives our Long Beach patients a non-surgical path toward relief. It's rewarding to see people regain mobility and get back to the activities they've been missing out on."

"What stands out to me is how this fits into a bigger recovery plan," Dr. Miller added. "Spinal decompression therapy isn't a one-and-done fix - it works best as part of an ongoing approach to spinal health. Our Long Beach patients appreciate having a provider who takes that long-term view seriously."

Men and women throughout Long Beach and surrounding communities interested in exploring Vax-D spinal decompression therapy are encouraged to schedule your appointment with the team at Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center. During an initial visit, patients can discuss their symptoms, imaging history, and whether non-surgical spinal decompression therap is right for their needs. The practice is currently accepting new patients and works with individuals to review insurance questions during the consultation process. Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center's website offers additional information about Vax-D decompression therapy and how to get started.

About Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center

Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center is a chiropractic and wellness practice located in Long Beach, MS. Led by Dr. Steven Miller, the practice specializes in Vax-D spinal decompression therapy, chronic back pain management, and non-surgical care for herniated disc conditions. Miller-Whitmer Chiropractic and Wellness Center is committed to providing patients in Long Beach and surrounding areas with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options for chronic back pain and disc-related conditions.