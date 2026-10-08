Orion Networks Ranked On The 2026 MSP 501 Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

MENAFN - GetNews) Orion Networks, a Washington DC-based managed IT services provider, has been named to the 2026 MSP 501 - the technology industry's most prestigious ranking of global managed service providers. Ranked #41 out of thousands of MSPs evaluated worldwide, this marks Orion's second consecutive year on the list and reflects their commitment to operational excellence, cybersecurity, and serving the DC metro area.

WASHINGTON, DC - October 08, 2026 - Orion Networks, a leading managed IT services provider serving the Washington DC metropolitan area, has earned a coveted spot on the 2026 MSP 501 - the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of managed service providers worldwide. Orion Networks ranked #41 on this year's list, marking its second consecutive year of recognition.

The MSP 501, now in its 19th year, stands apart from traditional rankings by evaluating MSPs on recurring revenue strength, profit margins, operational efficiency, and long-term business health. This year's list is among the most competitive in the survey's history, with the 501 honorees averaging over $32 million in revenue and 10% year-over-year growth.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry - they're actively shaping the future of managed services."

Orion Networks has served small and mid-sized businesses across Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia since 2011, specializing in managed IT services, cybersecurity, CMMC compliance consulting, and Microsoft Azure cloud solutions. The company holds a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) designation and supports over 100 active clients across healthcare, legal, nonprofit, and government contracting sectors.

"Being named to the MSP 501 for the second consecutive year is a reflection of the entire Orion Networks team and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Ashu Bhoot, CEO, Orion Networks. "Washington businesses deserve an IT partner that's built to last - and this recognition confirms we're delivering on that promise."

MSP 501 honorees will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, September 28-30, 2026, in Orlando, FL.

About Orion Networks

Orion Networks is a Washington DC-based managed IT services provider specializing in cybersecurity, CMMC compliance, cloud solutions, and 24/7 technical support for small and mid-sized businesses across the DC, Maryland, and Virginia metro area. Named to the Channel Futures MSP 501 and the Inc. 5000, Orion Networks is recognized as one of the top IT companies in Washington. Learn more at orionnetworks or call (202) 946-3398.