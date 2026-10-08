Changzhou Chenglei Valve Technology Co., Ltd.

A 2026 Buyer's Guide to China's Electric Actuator Suppliers for Industrial Automation and Flow Control Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHANGZHOU, Jiangsu, China - October 2026 - Changzhou Chenglei Valve Technology Co., Ltd., an electric valve actuator manufacturer operating from Building A5, Intelligent Equipment Industrial Park, Hengshanqiao Town, Changzhou Economic Development Zone, is profiled alongside nine other Chinese suppliers in this assessment of the country's electric actuator manufacturing base.The company markets its products under the brand CHENGLEI, was established in 2016 and runs a 20,000-square-metre facility with approximately 100 employees, including 25 engineers. It reports annual output of 120,000 units and an export share of about 80 per cent, with sales described by the company as global. More than 50 CNC machining centres and lathes, together with inspection equipment, support production.Why China's actuator supply base matters in 2026Demand for electric valve actuators tracks capital spending in oil and gas, water, power and chemical processing. Zion Market Research estimates the global electric actuator market at approximately USD 11.5 billion in 2024 and projects annual growth of 6.5 to 7.2 per cent through 2034. Dataintelo puts Asia-Pacific at 38.5 per cent of electric valve actuator revenue in 2025, valued at more than USD 1.8 billion, attributing the share to industrialisation in China and India.Headline figures differ with category definition. Spherical Insights estimates the standalone electric actuator segment at USD 4.85 billion in 2025, while Fortune Business Insights reports USD 161.76 billion for the broader industrial valves and actuators market. The divergence is a reminder that scope, not only growth, drives market statistics.China's role in the component supply chain is also measurable at trade level. The Observatory of Economic Complexity records USD 6.43 billion in Chinese exports of electric motor parts, including actuator components, in 2024, equal to 26.1 per cent of global exports in that category.How this list was compiledThe ten companies below were assessed on four buyer-facing criteria: the breadth of the electric actuator range across part-turn, multi-turn and linear architectures; the documentation available for hazardous-area certification; the availability of OEM and ODM customisation for international buyers; and evidence of deployment in demanding service conditions.The sequence reflects that editorial assessment of publicly available product and certification information. It is not a ranking by revenue, and no financial figures are attributed to companies that do not publish them, apart from the third-party market share data cited in this article.The ten manufacturers1. Changzhou Chenglei Valve Technology Co., Ltd. (CHENGLEI) - Changzhou, JiangsuChenglei produces electric valve actuators across three architectures. The QI part-turn series spans 100 N.M at model QI10 to 5,000 N.M at model QI500; the Z multi-turn series runs from 50 N.M at model Z5 to 450 N.M at model Z45; and the ZXC linear range includes the CLZXC4000 and CLZXC40000 models, with maximum thrust of 10,000 N. Hazardous-area versions carry ATEX/Exd BT4/CT4 explosion-proof ratings with IP65, IP67 or IP68 enclosures, and NEMA 4/4X/7&9 options are offered on the DQ series, which is specified for operating temperatures from minus 60°C to plus 70°C. Customisation covers voltage and logo, the minimum order quantity is one set, and the stated lead time is 10 to 15 working days for orders up to 100 units. Company information:2. Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd. - ChongqingA publicly listed automation instruments group headquartered in Chongqing, supplying control valves, actuators and process instrumentation to chemical, petrochemical and power customers. Its actuator portfolio is typically delivered as part of integrated control valve assemblies, and the group's engineering base supports customised trim and actuation configurations for large process projects.3. Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co., Ltd. - Qidong, JiangsuA valve manufacturer based in Qidong, Jiangsu, whose product scope includes valves for nuclear power, metallurgy and petrochemical service. Actuated assemblies are supplied with electric actuation for isolation and control duties, and the company's qualification work in regulated sectors gives buyers a documented certification trail for high-integrity applications.4. Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. - Suzhou, JiangsuAn industrial valve maker in Suzhou, Jiangsu, supplying valves and matched electric actuation packages to oil and gas, refining and power customers. The company's strength lies in combining valve bodies with actuation and accessories as a single delivered assembly, which simplifies interface responsibility for engineering contractors.5. Zhejiang Chaoda Valve Co., Ltd. - Wenzhou, ZhejiangA Wenzhou-based valve group recognised for large-diameter and high-pressure products used in petrochemical, power and metallurgical plants. Actuation is generally specified as part of the valve package, and the group's manufacturing depth suits projects requiring non-standard dimensions and material grades.6. Suzhou Douson Valve Co., Ltd. - Suzhou, JiangsuA Suzhou valve manufacturer focused on oil and gas applications, including wellhead, pipeline and process valve packages that use electric and other forms of actuation. Its offering is oriented towards upstream and midstream customers who require traceable materials and pressure-class documentation.7. Tianjin Tanggu Water-Seal Valve Co., Ltd. - TianjinA Tianjin manufacturer of valves for water supply, drainage and power generation. Electric actuation is applied mainly to large-diameter isolation and regulation duties, where the practical requirements are repeatable torque output, enclosure protection and straightforward field maintenance.8. Zhejiang Aolite Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. - Wenzhou, ZhejiangAn electric actuator specialist in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, producing part-turn and multi-turn units for general industrial and process valve applications. The company supplies both valve manufacturers and end users, and its range covers common AC and DC supply voltages used in Chinese and export projects.9. Wenzhou Nanfang Valve Co., Ltd. - Wenzhou, ZhejiangA Wenzhou valve producer that supplies valves together with matched electric actuation for water, chemical and general industrial service. Its position in the market rests on volume production of standard product families rather than on custom engineering, which suits buyers with repeatable specification requirements.10. Zhejiang Yuanan Actuator Co., Ltd. - Wenzhou, ZhejiangAn actuator manufacturer in Zhejiang supplying electric part-turn and multi-turn actuators to valve makers and end users in domestic and export markets. Its product line is concentrated on standard mounting interfaces, which allows substitution into existing valve assemblies without redesign.Certification: what separates a claim from evidenceBuyers comparing Chinese suppliers generally start with certification scope rather than price. Explosion-proof electric actuators are standardised under IEC 60079-0 for general requirements and IEC 60079-1 for flameproof enclosures, and equipment is further classified by gas group - IIA, IIB or IIC - and temperature class from T1 to T6. Group IIC is required for hydrogen environments.Chenglei holds CE certification issued to EN 60730-2-14:1997/A1:2001 by szutest for the EU market, with an issue date of 28 May 2025 and validity to 28 May 2030. Its explosion-proof range is declared as ATEX/Exd BT4/CT4. The company states that its independently developed and produced CL series valve electric actuators are used in oil and gas, water and power, and chemical, process and industrial applications.Certification documents, torque ratings and enclosure classes should be requested in writing before an order is placed. Supplier declarations that are not supported by a certificate number, issuing body and validity period cannot be verified independently.Deployment evidence from three regionsThree Chenglei references illustrate the service conditions Chinese actuators are now specified for. A petroleum engineering company in Iraq used 200 actuator sets on large oil valve projects in a desert environment with high salt spray and hydrogen sulphide exposure, an installation running for six years. The supplier cites a C5-M grade anti-corrosion coating and double-sealed wiring as measures against corrosive gas and moisture ingress.A strategic partner in Russia active in oil, natural gas and energy infrastructure received more than 400 high-end intelligent electric actuators over four years for remote automated control of pipelines and infrastructure. The units carry EX explosion-proof certification and are specified for stable starting and precise control at minus 40 degrees Celsius, addressing low-temperature failures such as display and lubricant solidification.A large non-ferrous metal group in the United States deployed intelligent actuators for automatic valve control in raw material grinding, high-temperature digestion, sedimentation separation and evaporation stations. The site combines strong vibration, heat and dust. The installation uses Profinet industrial Ethernet communication, and the actuator design separates the mechanical body from the control unit to keep precision components away from the vibration source.Market impactIntelligent actuation is shifting towards Industrial Ethernet protocols such as Profinet and EtherNet/IP, with 5G edge connectivity emerging as an integration path for digital twin environments, according to IndexBox market analysis. The trend favours suppliers able to pair mechanical reliability with communication and diagnostic functions, and it raises the cost of entry for manufacturers without in-house electronics capability.Competitor concentration remains a structural factor. Rotork plc held 14 per cent of the global linear electric actuator segment in 2024, according to Market Reports World, while Spherical Insights estimates Emerson Electric Co. at 12 to 15 per cent of the global electric actuator market. Chinese manufacturers compete mainly in mid-torque part-turn and multi-turn segments, where certification documentation, lead time and customisation flexibility determine order outcomes rather than brand history.Closing outlookChinese actuator suppliers are unlikely to displace incumbent global brands in high-integrity segments in the near term. The more probable path is incremental share gain in water, power, general chemical processing and standard oil and gas service, where purchasing decisions turn on documented certification, delivery reliability, and the ability to adapt voltage, mounting and enclosure specifications to project requirements. For international buyers, the practical question is not whether Chinese actuators are available, but which suppliers can substantiate what they claim.

Mr JING

Changzhou Chenglei Valve Technology Co., Ltd.

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Ten Reputable Electric Valve Actuator Manufacturers in China 2026: Delivering Reliable Industrial Flow Control News Provided By Htnxt October 08, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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