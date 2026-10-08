Smriti Irani Shares Video Of Nana Patekar Making Food For Her, Recalls His Last Conversation Of Inviting Her To Pune

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) The demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar on October 8, left many of his friends and colleagues in a state of shock and despair.

Politician and actor Smriti Irani shared an emotional tribute to Nana Patekar, remembering him as“Dada” and recalling their close bond, his spontaneous phone calls and one of her most cherished memories of him which was cooking for her.

Sharing a video featuring Nana Patekar, Smriti remembered how, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar, she fondly called him“Dada”.

She also was seen getting emotional while revealing that their last conversation continues to echo in her ears, with the legendary actor asking her when she would visit Pune.

Smriti wrote,“Dada. That's what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar. His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries. Just that familiar voice -“Kahan hai re?”

“We barely ever photographed our moments together. Perhaps because one could never imagine there would come a day when photographs would be all I am left with. I would call him out of the blue, sometimes just to put him on the phone with young talent who admired the legend. And he would oblige, with all the warmth that lay beneath that unmistakably gruff exterior.”

“Today, among the memories I hold closest is one of him cooking for me. No special occasion. Just Dada, being Dada. Our last conversation still echoes in my ears.“Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?” Come to Pune, when will you visit? I said,“Soon.”.Guess was not soon enough.

See you on the other side, Dada,” she added.

The video shared by Smriti captures a warm, personal moment between the two with Nana Patekar seen preparing fish fry with his own hands for Smriti,

For the uninitiated, Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on October 8, 2026, after l reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa.

Doctors at Manipal Hospital told IANS, that he had complained of discomfort and restlessness during the early hours of the morning.

He then messaged a friend about his condition at two thirty a m.But since it was late at night, the friend unfortunately did not read the message at the very given moment.

By the time the friend, whose name has not been revealed, read the message and reached Nana Patekar's house, it was already late.

He was found unresponsive and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctors continued CPR efforts for nearly 45 minutes, but he could not be revived. He was declared dead at around 5:20 AM.

–IANS

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