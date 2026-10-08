Zverev Credits Team Trust As German Targets Shanghai Success, No. 1 Breakthrough

MENAFN - IANS) Shanghai, Oct 8 (IANS) Alexander Zverev's remarkable 2026 campaign has brought him closer than ever to the summit of men's tennis, but the German believes the foundation of his success lies away from the spotlight.

The 29-year-old German has reached new heights in 2026, winning two major titles and moving to within touching distance of becoming the 30th player to rise to No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings (since 1973).

Yet as Zverev prepares to begin his Shanghai campaign against Wu Yibing on Friday, his thoughts are less about rankings and more about the people who have remained alongside him throughout his journey.

“We have all been fighting and working extremely hard for the same goals, and to achieve it together is even more special,” Zverev told ATP Media.

Among those closest to him, his father remains the most important figure in his player box, a relationship Zverev says gives him a sense of familiarity and stability during the demands of the season.

“I think the number one reference point in my box is always my father. I think that is what I am most used to, most of the time,” he said.

For Zverev, however, the value of his inner circle goes beyond technical guidance. He believes having people who know him deeply allows disagreements and difficult periods to be put into perspective without losing sight of their shared ambitions.

“But I think it is important to have these close people because through tough moments you can have an argument and in the next moment you are still fighting for the same things,” he said.

“It is extremely important to have this kind of support and to have the people that know you best fighting for those things.”

That support has accompanied Zverev through one of the strongest seasons of his career. Already qualified for the ATP Finals, the second-ranked German has five weeks left in the season to add to his title haul and potentially put himself at the top of the rankings.

The possibility of becoming world No. 1 has naturally become a major talking point, but Zverev is refusing to let the outside noise dictate his approach.

“I have big motivation to play and there are certain things I want to achieve and of course I am fighting for,” he said.

“For me, I enjoy playing tennis at the moment and hope that continues.”

Rather than looking too far ahead, Zverev insists his attention remains fixed on the immediate challenge.

“It is a talking point for everybody at the moment (the No. 1 ranking) but I am motivated to keep fighting for good things hopefully. The only thing I can control is what I do on the tennis court and my next match and that is what my focus is on each time,” he said.

Shanghai represents another opportunity for Zverev to strengthen an already outstanding season. The German is making his eighth appearance at the Masters 1000 tournament, where his deepest run came in 2019, when he advanced to the final.

He will begin this year's campaign against Wu, carrying not only the form of a 58-win season but also the backing of the team he credits for helping him reach this stage.