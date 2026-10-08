Bajaj Finance FD: Interest Rates Hiked After RBI Repo Rate Rise, Check New Rates

Regular customers will now earn up to 7.75% annual interest on FDs ranging from 12 to 60 months. Bajaj Finance has hiked the interest rate for the 31 to 60-month tenure from 7.40% to 7.75%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%. Bajaj Finance announced a big update for FD investors right after this move. The company increased FD interest rates by 15 to 40 basis points across different tenures. These new rates are effective from October 7, 2026.

Regular customers will now get up to 7.75% annual interest on FDs between 12 and 60 months. Bajaj Finance bumped up the interest rate for the 31 to 60-month tenure from 7.40% to 7.75%.

The company also revised rates for shorter periods. FDs between 12 and 17 months will now earn 6.80% interest, up from 6.60%. The interest rate for the 18 to 30-month tenure jumped from 6.85% to 7%.

Senior citizens always get better deals on FDs. They will now earn a massive 8.15% interest on 31 to 60-month FDs, compared to the older 7.75% rate. The company fixed the interest at 7.20% for 12 to 17 months and 7.40% for 18 to 30 months for senior citizens.

You get extra benefits if you renew your matured FDs instead of just booking new ones. Bajaj Finance offers an additional 0.10% interest on renewals. This pushes the maximum interest rate to 7.85% for regular customers and 8.25% for senior citizens.

You need a minimum investment of Rs 15,000 to open an FD with Bajaj Finance. The maximum investment limit goes up to Rs 3 crore. You can easily book an FD through their website, mobile app, or by visiting a branch. Experts always advise checking the company's financial health, interest rates, and risks before investing.