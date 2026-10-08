UN Renews Condemnation Of Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia
New York, Oct. 8 (Petra) --The United Nations late Wednesday renewed its condemnation of the Houthis' ongoing cross-border attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the latest attacks in Jazan and Najran.
"We reiterate, once again, our condemnation of the continued Houthi cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia, including the recent attacks in Jazan, Najran, as well as the attacks reported earlier today near Riyadh, and the airport there," said Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
He also stated" We remain deeply concerned about the ongoing military escalation in and around Yemen, including the intense fighting across multiple front lines." "We call again on all parties to exercise restraint and urge them to uphold their obligation under international humanitarian law and to refrain from direct attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and also to take care in sparing those civilians," he further added.
//Petra//WH
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