Dengue Threat Intensifies Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Dengue cases continue to rise across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 142 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 2,912, according to the Health Department.

The department said 174 dengue patients are currently active, while 2,738 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

Kohat remains the worst-affected district, with the total number of confirmed cases reaching 1,824. Peshawar has reported 419 cases, followed by Bannu with 122 and Khyber with 101 cases.

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The department said 77 dengue cases have been reported in Haripur, while 54 people have tested positive in Charsadda.

No dengue-related death was reported in the province during the last 24 hours. The Health Department said no patient has died from dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far this year.