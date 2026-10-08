Protective Nets Emerge As New Defence Against Drone Threats In KP
Police officials said 31 sensitive police installations in Peshawar have so far been covered with the nets, with around 2,081 metres of protective netting installed. More nets will be installed at other vulnerable sites if required.
The low-cost protective measure, reportedly used during the Russia-Ukraine war, is designed to trap payloads dropped from drones and reduce the risk of direct impact on the ground and serious injuries to police personnel.
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The protective nets are being installed as the police adapt to changing tactics used by militants in the terrorism-hit province, officials said.
In addition to the nets, anti-drone guns and other anti-drone systems have been deployed at divisional headquarters and Safe City facilities to counter potential drone threats.
Police also tested the effectiveness of the nets by dropping heavy objects onto them before installing them at sensitive police installations.
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