More Than 34,000 Civilians, Including 436 Children, Remain In Sumy Region's Mandatory Evacuation Zone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"I understand how difficult it is to leave your home, your farm, and everything you've built over the years. But today, life is what matters most. We ask families with children, the elderly, and those who have difficulty leaving on their own to reach out for help.

If necessary, we will help you leave, transport your essential belongings, and find a place to stay," he said.

According to Hryhorov, since the beginning of the year, 121 people have been killed as a result of Russian attacks in communities in the Sumy region where evacuations have been ordered.

According to him, the enemy has claimed the most civilian lives in the border communities of the Shostka and Sumy districts: the Seredyno-Buda, Krasnopilia, Velykopysariv, Mykolaivska Rural, Bilopilia, and Hlukhiv communities.

Hryhorov also reported that the body of a person who had died the previous day as a result of a Russian strike was evacuated from the Sveska community in the Shostka district.

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“The settlements closest to the border are the areas with the highest risk to life. Unfortunately, people are still there. In some settlements, the security situation is so dire that even the evacuation of the deceased poses a risk to police officers, rescue workers, military personnel, and other emergency services who enter the area,” Hryhorov added.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that yesterday evening in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city, a Russian drone attacked people near a shopping center-there were fatalities and injuries.