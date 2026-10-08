Intel: Russia Deploying Soldiers With HIV On Combat Missions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is revealed in an audio recording of a conversation published on the YouTube channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (DIU), according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that military intelligence specialists intercepted a conversation between a soldier from the Russian Army's 1st Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, which is operating in the Pokrovsk direction.

“The occupier has an HIV infection, which, without the necessary medication, leads to complications. Moreover, back in February, a medical commission deemed him unfit for service, but this did not prevent him from being deployed on combat missions,” the DIU reported.

The agency noted that this Russian soldier was even declared a deserter.

The agency stated that the deterioration of the occupying army continues: Russia's military machine is enlisting those unfit for service as assault troops and contributing to the spread of HIV/AIDS.

The Main Intelligence Directorate assured that there will be just retribution for every war crime committed against Ukraine.

DIU reveals new version of Russian Geran-4 with optics and compass

The agency reiterated that the only chance for a Russian soldier to save his life and avoid contracting an incurable disease is to surrender via the“I Want to Live” project's Telegram bot.

As previously reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense identified the killed Russian mercenary as a native of Sierra Leone

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