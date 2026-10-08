Russian Forces Lose Another 1,830 Soldiers And Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

In addition, Russia has lost 12,399 (+3) tanks, 25,502 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 50,883 (+47) artillery systems, 2,194 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,692 (+2) air defense systems, aircraft-443 (+0), helicopters-356 (+0), ground-based robotic systems-2,890 (+12), operational-tactical-level UAVs-553,578 (+1,702), cruise missiles – 5,126 (+0), ships/boats – 35 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 159,795 (+667), and specialized equipment – 4,806 (+6).

Russian army used nearly 3,500 jet-poweredagainst Ukraine in September – Air Force

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on October 7, 185 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines; the enemy was most active in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions.