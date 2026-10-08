MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SECUR3D Broadens Sentry Development Coverage to 27 Online Marketplaces Five additional marketplaces increase Sentry's development coverage by approximately 23%, from 22 to 27. Company closes first tranche of non-brokered private placement.

October 07, 2026 5:04 PM EDT | Source: SECUR3D Holdings Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD) (" SECUR3D" or the "Company" ), an AI technology company specializing in brand security and intellectual property protection, today announced that it has broadened Sentry's development coverage to include online listings from Temu, Mercari, Zazzle, Thangs and Creality Cloud. The additions follow the Company's September 10, 2026 expansion and increase development coverage from 22 to 27 marketplace environments, an increase of approximately 23%.

Sentry's development coverage reporting for September 2026 included more than 4,500 listing findings and over US$13 million in combined modeled commercial exposure. Modeled commercial exposure estimates potential economic activity associated with the identified listings and does not represent audited sales, proven losses or recoverable damages.

The Company also closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement on October 2, 2026, raising gross proceeds of C$182,799.90, as detailed below.

The Company also announces that Kylie Dickson and Nick Malaperiman have resigned from the Company's board of directors effective September 30, 2026. The Company thanks Kylie Dickson and Nick Malaperiman for their service and contributions to the Company, including helping SECUR3D reach its public listing milestone. As Kylie Dickson and Nick Malaperiman move on to new professional roles, the Company wishes them continued success.

SENTRY DEVELOPMENT COVERAGE NOW SPANS 27 MARKETPLACE ENVIRONMENTS

The five additions span broad consumer commerce (Temu), resale and collectibles (Mercari), custom merchandise and creator designs (Zazzle), 3D models and printable files (Thangs), and 3D printing models and creator commerce (Creality Cloud).

Sentry's current development coverage includes the following online marketplaces and digital content environments: 1688, Alibaba, AliExpress, ArtStation, Brick Owl, CGTrader, Creality Cloud, Cults3D, eBay, Etsy, Gambody, MakerWorld, Mercari, MyMiniFactory, Pinshape, Poshmark, Printables, Redbubble, Sketchfab, Society6, STLFinder, TeePublic, Temu, Thangs, Thingiverse, TurboSquid and Zazzle.

Sentry, SECUR3D's brand protection and enforcement intelligence product, remains in active development and is not yet generally available. Initial capabilities are deployed and being tested in limited engagements with select enterprise customers.

PRIVATE PLACEMENT

On October 2, 2026, the Company completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement by issuing 1,218,666 units ( "Units" ) at C$0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$182,799.90.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a " Share" ) and one full, non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant" ). Each Warrant is exercisable for one additional common share at C$0.20 for 24 months from issuance, subject to the acceleration provisions described in the Company's September 21, 2026 news release (the " Acceleration Clause "). The securities issued are subject to a Canadian statutory hold period of four months and one day from closing.

This closing forms part of the offering announced on September 21, 2026, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1.5 million (the "Offering" ). The Offering remains open and may close in additional tranches, subject to applicable requirements. There is no assurance that further tranches will close or that the maximum Offering amount will be raised.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Offering for product development, enterprise sales and business development, and general working capital, including enhancements to AssetSafe and continued development and customer validation of Sentry. Sentry remains in active development and is not yet generally available.

In connection with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 21,140 finder's warrants (the " Finder's Warrants ") and paid commissions of $3,171.00 to certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Share at a price of C$0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to the Acceleration Clause.

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT

Otis Perrick, CEO

SECUR3D Holdings Inc.

Phone: +1 (236) 761-8733

Email: ...

Website:

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws. They may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, unless registered or pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. The Warrants may not be exercised in the United States or by or on behalf of U.S. persons unless registered or an applicable exemption is available. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the possible completion, timing and proceeds of additional tranches of the Offering; the intended use of proceeds; the payment of any finder's fees in connection with additional tranches of the Offering; the continued development, testing, customer validation and potential general availability of Sentry; planned enhancements to AssetSafe; the Company's enterprise sales and business development plans; and the anticipated impact of Sentry's listing findings and modeled commercial exposure.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals for additional tranches of the Offering; market uncertainty; the inability of the Company to raise additional proceeds under the Offering; the inability of the Company to utilize the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; regulatory requirements; changes in third-party access or terms of use; technology performance; delays or difficulties in the development of Sentry; customer validation; market adoption; the accuracy of the data and assumptions underlying modeled commercial exposure; and competition and general economic conditions.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: any additional closing under the Offering will be subject to investor subscriptions and satisfaction of applicable corporate and regulatory requirements; the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; the Company will continue to have access to online marketplace listing data on acceptable terms; Sentry and AssetSafe will perform as expected; and enterprise customer engagements will progress as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







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Source: SECUR3D Holdings Inc.