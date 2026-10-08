Evertz Technologies Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting
|Nominee
| Votes For
| % For
|Votes Against
| % Against
|Romolo Magarelli
|54,166,686
|91%
|5,129,927
|9%
|Douglas A. DeBruin
|54,113,616
|91%
|5,182,997
|9%
|Christopher M. Colclough
|57,101,196
|96%
|2,195,417
|4%
|Dr. Thomas V. Pistor
|57,617,103
|97%
|1,679,510
|3%
|Don Carson
|57,591,766
|97%
|1,704,848
|3%
|Rakesh Patel
|54,187,540
|91%
|5,109,073
|9%
|Brian Piccioni
|58,002,410
|98%
|1,294,204
|2%
Re-appointment of Auditor
The resolution re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by way show of hands.
About Evertz
Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of video content. The Company's solutions are purchased by the television broadcast, telecommunications, professional audio-visual, content creator, advanced education, government, military, enterprise, and new media sectors to support increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high-definition, Ultra HD, and high dynamic range formats and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient, highly reliable and secure signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".
Contact Information
Evertz Technologies Limited
Doug Moore
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 335-3700
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Evertz Technologies Limited
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment