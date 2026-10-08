Bit By Bit, The Taliban Is Losing Control Of Afghanistan

MENAFN - Asia Times) Five years after seizing Kabul, the Taliban's strongest argument for international acceptance rests on control.

The Taliban governs every provincial capital and faces no conventional army capable of marching on Kabul. It repeatedly cites improved security as proof that Afghanistan's post-2021 order is settled.

But armed resistance is becoming more geographically dispersed, more organizationally diverse and harder to dismiss as a residual and largely spent northern rebellion. The Taliban may have won Afghanistan's last war while creating the conditions for its next one.

In the first years after the takeover, the National Resistance Front and the Afghanistan Freedom Front dominated anti-Taliban armed activity, concentrating their operations in Panjshir, Badakhshan, Takhar, Baghlan and other northern and northeastern provinces.

That geography let the Taliban portray the resistance as a narrow remnant of the former republic, rooted mainly among ethnic Tajiks. By 2026, however, the argument has weakened.

The UN secretary-general's September report recorded 88 attacks claimed by armed opposition groups in 21 provinces between May 1 and July 31. UN investigators verified 55 of them and concluded that the resistance did not significantly threaten Taliban control of territory.

Data compiled for August and September point to a wider pattern. Resistance groups claimed 119 attacks in 26 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, across the north, northeast, center, east, south and west. The figures come from the groups themselves, so their casualty claims warrant caution. The geographic spread of the attacks is the more telling indicator.

The Afghanistan United Front claimed 59 operations, the Afghanistan Freedom Front 29, the National Resistance Front 11, the National Independence Front nine and Afghan Green Trend seven. Two newer groups claimed two each. An insurgency can become strategically significant long before it reaches military parity with a state.

The most consequential shift is seemingly in the country's south. Sami Sadat, a former lieutenant general in the Afghan National Army, leads the Afghanistan United Front, which began its armed campaign in August this year.